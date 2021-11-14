T20 World Cup Final PIX: New Zealand vs Australia

Images from the T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia, in Dubai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson hit 10 fours and 3 sixes in a 48-ball 85 to power New Zealand to huge total in the T20 World Cup final against Australia, at Dubai International Stadium, on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Captain Kane Williamson produced a brilliant knock to enable New Zealand post 172 for 4, in the T20 World Cup final against Australia, in Dubai, on Sunday.

He hit 10 fours and 3 sixes in a 48-ball 85 as the Kiwis put up the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, after Australia won the toss and put them in to bat.

Williamson led the response in the second half of the innings, after some tight bowling from Josh Hazlewood (3 for 16) and Adam Zampa (1 for 26) restricted New Zealand to just 57 for 1 at the halfway stage of the innings.

He hit Mitchell Starc for 24 in one over - the most expensive ever in a World Cup final - and Starc’s most costly over in his white-ball career.

IMAGE: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood celebrates with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade after dismissing New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Starc finished with depressing figures of 0 for 60 from four overs - the most expensive figures in T20 World Cup history.

Kane's innings ended when Hazlewood returned in the 18th over. The pacer first had Glenn Phillips caught in the deep and then accounted for Williamson in similar fashion.

Some quickfire contributions late on, most notably from Jimmy Neesham, helped New Zealand set a target of challenging target.

Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell got the Black Caps off to an initial flier. Starc struggled to find swing with the new ball in the opening over, with Guptill crunching a cut away for four off the second delivery to set up a nine-run opening over.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson is watchful as he plays a shot back to the bower. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

An eventful third over, the first for Glenn Maxwell, saw Mitchell smoke the all-rounder for a six off the first ball before Matthew Wade failed to cling on to an under-edge from Guptill to give the Black Caps opener an early let-off.

The Australians though did not have to wait much longer for their first wicket as Hazlewood found Mitchell's outside edge for 11.

Hazlewood’s relentless line and length brought the Powerplay back under control for Australia as the Kiwis could only post 32 for 1 after six overs.

IMAGE: Steve Smith takes the catch to dismiss Kane Williamson. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Kiwis found their flow immediately after the drinks break, with Starc going for 19 in the 11th over and Hazlewood’s fine evening took a turn when he failed to take a catch in the deep to dismiss Williamson.

The topsy-turvy nature of the match continued just as New Zealand looked set to let loose, with Zampa luring Guptill into a miscued flick that was held by Marcus Stoinis in the deep. The opener was sent back for an uncharacteristically slow 28 off 35.

Zampa bowled out his full set of four overs through the middle, finishing with economical figures of 1 for 26, his most impressive spell in the tournament.

Williamson, looking in fine touch, raced to 51 off 33 balls when he smashed Maxwell for back-to-back sixes to reach his milestone.

New Zealand captain’s takedown of Starc set New Zealand up brilliantly to reach the sort of total that had looked a long way off at the halfway stage.