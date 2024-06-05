News
T20 WC: Vaughan fumes at 'sub-standard' New York pitch

T20 WC: Vaughan fumes at 'sub-standard' New York pitch

Source: PTI
June 05, 2024 22:36 IST
IMAGE: Indian players celebrate Bumrah's wicket as Ireland are bowled out for 96. Photograph: ICC/ X

Former England captain Michael Vaughan unleashed a scathing criticism of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, calling it "sub-standard" after India bundled out Ireland for a mere 96 runs in their T20 World Cup opener. The lively pitch offered significant bounce and seam movement, favoring the Indian pace attack led by Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.

Vaughan expressed his disapproval on social media, stating: "Trying to promote cricket in the US is great, but forcing players onto this sub-standard surface in New York is unacceptable. They work so hard to reach the World Cup, only to play on this?" This isn't an isolated incident.

This marks the second consecutive match at the venue where a team has been dismissed for under 100 runs. Just two days prior, South Africa skittled Sri Lanka for a meager 77 on their way to a comfortable win. The culprit seems to be the drop-in pitch, which has heavily favored the fast bowlers. South Africa's Anrich Nortje exemplified this, claiming four wickets and conceding only seven runs in his full quota of four overs against Sri Lanka.

 

India, who capitalized on the pitch conditions to dismantle Ireland, will face further tests on this same surface. Their next two matches, against Pakistan on June 9th and the co-hosts USA on June 12th, will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Whether the pitch holds up and offers a more balanced contest for batters remains to be seen.

Source: PTI
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

