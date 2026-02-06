T20 World Cup: Will Ishan Kishan Open Against USA?

Will India drop Sanju Samson? Will India include both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy?

IMAGE: India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 without losing a single match -- the first team to achieve the feat. Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points India are aiming to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title.

Tilak Varma is likely to reclaim his spot at No. 3 following a good showing with the bat in the warm-up match against South Africa.

India face a tough choice between spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

India head into the T20 World Cup with many tipping them to become the first team to successfully defend their title.



Playing on good tracks at home, the Indian batting line-up can prove to be unstoppable, while their bowling has enough variety to excel against opponent no matter the pitch and conditions.



Team India is on a roll, winning the last nine T20I series in a row, dating back to January 2024, while their last defeat in a T20I series came in the West Indies in August 2023.

At home, India is formidable, having not lost a bilateral series in the last six years.



India will kick off their campaign with a relatively easy game against the USA on Saturday. Their only match between the two teams came in the previous T20 World Cup, when India eased to a five wicket victory.



While everything seems smooth sailing for the Indians, they will look to address a few problem areas heading into the World Cup.

Sanju Samson's Poor Form

Sanju Samson's poor recent run with the bat in T20 Internationals has been a big distraction for India ahead of the World Cup.



India were forced to go back to Samson after he was initially left out to accommodate Shubman Gill before the latter lost his place after his below-par showing with the bat.



The main worry for India is that Samson's five successive failures in the New Zealand series have come very close to the World Cup, leaving them with very little time to work out a possible solution.



Samson was left out of India's warm-up match against South Africa on Wednesday, where Ishan Kishan continued his red-hot form with a sparkling 53 from 20 balls.



If Samson is dropped at the start of the T20 World Cup due to his form, then it forces India into Plan B very early into the tournament.



Samson could find it difficult to get back into the team once he is left out with the other Indian batters likely to feast against the weak bowling attacks of the USA, Namibia and The Netherlands.



With Samson struggling in the middle order in the limited chances he got in the past, it remains difficult to see how he forces his way back into the team.



Will India back Samson and give him opportunities in the first few games in the group stages against weaker opponents?

Will Ishan Kishan Succeed as Opener?

Kishan made a smashing comeback to the Indian team with a century and a fifty against New Zealand, slamming 213 runs in four games at an incredible strike rate of 231.18.



Importantly, those knocks came when he batted at No. 3. In fact, he batted at No. 4 or lower in the final three games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Jharkhand, with the selectors possibly asking him to get ready for a role as the finisher for Team India.



But with Samson struggling for runs, he could be opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma in the World Cup. If that happens, it will leave India with a primarily left-handed line-up.



As was witnessed in the warm-up match against South Africa, India had five left-handers in their top seven.



Tilak Varma, back at No. 3, following an injury lay-off, smashed his way to an entertaining 45 from 19 balls to dispel doubts about his fitness.



With Varma reclaiming his slot at No. 3, the team management can only fit in Kishan as opener, which could see Samson relegated to the bench.

Over-Dependence On Abhishek?

As has been witnessed in the last 12 months, India is heavily dependent on Abhishek to give them flying starts in T20 cricket.



Abhishek has been phenomenal with the bat in his T20I career so far for India, smashing 1,297 runs in 37 innings at a strike rate of 194.74, with two centuries and eight fifties.



His partnership with Kishan could be a treat for fans and a big headache for opposition bowlers.



Samson's struggles with the bat meant that India's opening partnerships in the New Zealand series read: 18, 6, 0, 0, 31.



India are set to unleash the deadly left-handed combo of Kishan and Abhishek in the World Cup.



There is another school of thought that India's no-holds-barred approach comes with a lot of risk.



If they come up against good bowling attacks like Australia and England later in the Super Eights stage, a few early wickets could scupper their momentum.

However, India are unlikely to change their approach, which has brought them a lot of success in T20 cricket in the last couple of years.

All-Rounders Lend Balance

India have been blessed with an array of all-rounders which makes them a dangerous side in any conditions.



Hardik Pandya has not only excelled in the finisher's role with the bat, he is a frontline pace bowler, capable of bowling at any stage of a T20 game.



Vice-captain Axar Patel offers a lot of flexibility. He has been used as a floater with the bat, often playing vital cameos, while his disciplined bowling helps India control the middle overs.



Shivam Dube is another handy all-rounder, whose bowling has improved vastly in recent months, while with the bat he is destructive against spinners.



Harshit Rana has also shown that he can swing his bat around when needed but he has struggled with his control with the ball at times.



Washington Sundar is another top all-rounder but he may find it difficult to break into the playing XI, as he is struggling with his fitness coming into the World Cup.

Spin Dilemma

Another dilemma for India is to whether to include both specialist spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.



With India adopting an aggressive approach with the bat right through their 20 overs, they have preferred to have batting depth all the way to No. 8, which leaves space for only specialist spinner.



Kuldeep played a big role with the ball in India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 with 15 wickets on pitches which were not easy for batting. Chakravarthy also boasts of an outstanding record with the ball in T20Is, with 59 wickets in 36 matches, at an economy rate of 7.15.



It will surely be a tough call for the team management to pick either Kuldeep or Chakravarthy as both are capable of winning matches single-handedly with the ball.



Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will start as the two frontline pacers, with the latter likely to edge out Rana.



The USA will hope to repeat some of the magic from the previous World Cup. They registered a fine victory against Canada in the opening match before shocking former champions Pakistan in the Super Over.



Captain Monank Patel will be their main hope with the bat while Andries Gous and Saiteja Mukkamalla will be the key players among their batters.



Among their bowlers, former Mumbai players Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh will look to make a big impression on their return to the Wankhede stadium.



Probable India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.



