Youth & Experience: Meet India's World Cup 15

IMAGE: India are eyeing history by becoming the first-ever team to defend a T20 World Cup title. Photographs: BCCI

Defending champions India have unveiled a well-rounded 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, with a core of established stars supporting a new generation of talents.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have assembled a compact team with most of the bases covered. The squad features proven match-winners across departments, with particular depth in batting and spin bowling.

Key Points Defending champions India have put together a well-rounded team with in-form batters and bowlers.

India will sorely miss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's timely return to form augurs well for the co-hosts.

Sanju Samson's indifferent form and Tilak Varma's fitness remain a concern.

At the same time, the co-hosts will certainly miss the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the marquee event. Their departure marks the end of an era that defined India's T20 identity for more than a decade and leaves a void that extends beyond mere numbers.

Their presence in the dressing room, guidance to younger players, and ability to absorb pressure were assets that cannot be easily replaced. In crunch moments, India often leaned on their composure and clarity of thought.

Shubman Gill's exclusion came as the biggest shock during India's squad announcement for the global showpiece. Widely regarded as one of India's most technically accomplished young batters, Gill's absence underlines the intense competition for places in India's T20 set-up.

All-rounder Axar Patel was named vice-captain of the squad, which also saw the return of in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicket-keeper behind Sanju Samson.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, who has recovered from an abdominal injury, is facing a race against time to be fully match fit for the World Cup.

Meet India's 15-member squad for the World Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Having endured a prolonged lean patch throughout 2025, the skipper roared back into form in the series against New Zealand. With over 100 T20Is under his belt, he is one of the most experienced players in 20 overs world cricket.

Surya's 360-degree strokeplay can dismantle bowling line-ups in a matter of overs.

As the T20 World Cup is expected to be the last major assignment of his captaincy, the 36-year-old Mumbaikar will be keen to bow out on a high.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek's rapid rise has added a new dimension to India's T20 batting, with the left-handed opener establishing himself as the backbone of the side's aggressive approach.

Tasked with providing flying starts, Abhishek has embraced the role with fearless intent and remarkable consistency.

As India look to defend their T20 World Cup title, Abhishek's ability to consistently deliver explosive starts may well define their success in the tournament.

With over 5,000 T20 runs including eight centuries, the 25 year old is set to enter his first World Cup as the top-ranked T20I batter.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has emerged as a -- if not the -- premier replacement for Kohli's role in India's T20I structure, especially with his temperament in run-chases.

He established himself as a big-match player with a crucial knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, where he steadied the team under intense pressure.

Varma has shown versatility by batting in the middle order and his T20I strike rate of 143.9 and average of 49.25 are among the best in the No. 3/4 positions.

If he regains full match fitness, it will give a major fillip to India's title aspirations.

Hardik Pandya

India's premier pace-bowling all-rounder, Hardik continues to provide balance with his power-hitting and ability to deliver crucial overs, especially at the death.

Out for more than two months due a quadricep injury during the Asia Cup, Hardik returned to the squad for the five match ODI series against South Africa and hit his straps right away, tallying 142 runs in three innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 186.84, with two half-centuries.

The 32-year-old right-hander, who possesses the ability to win games with both bat and ball, will be central to India's fortunes at the T20 World Cup.

Shivam Dube

Known for his explosive left-handed batting and wicket-taking abilities, Dube's all-round capability allows the team to play an extra specialist bowler or batter, enhancing flexibility.

He is a destructive striker of the ball, often utilising his long levers to dominate spinners and adds muscle to India's batting depth in the middle overs.

His bowling also has evolved over time as he has added variations like off-cutters and yorkers to his armoury.

The 32-year-old Dube is expected to be a critical weapon for India on the sluggish subcontinent pitches.

Axar Patel (Vice-captain)

Axar's consistency with the ball and improved batting have made him a reliable all-round option, particularly effective on slower surfaces.

Apart from being a clutch lower-order batter, his economical and consistent line-and-length bowling makes him a tidy operator. Besides, the 32-year-old southpaw has a reputation for providing breakthroughs in critical situations.

A member of the Indian squad that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in the West Indies under Rohit, Axar is also a key decision-maker in the current squad.

Kuldeep Yadav

India's primary wrist-spinner, Kuldeep's variations and wicket-taking ability will be crucial in the middle overs. Kuldeep was in excellent form in the Asia Cup, finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps at an average of 9.29.

With his unique left-arm wrist-spin, 31-year-old Kuldeep brings variety and unpredictability to the bowling attack, making him an indispensable part of the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah

India's fast bowling spearhead recently marked a decade in international cricket and he continues to deceive batters with his discipline and deception.

While there have been heated debates on his workload management, Bumrah's impact and effectiveness as a bowler have only increased over the years.

His ability to adapt to different roles keeps opponents guessing, making him an invaluable trump card in a format dominated by batters.

Arshdeep Singh

The first Indian bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets, Arshdeep has developed into a premier fast bowler for India.

Known for his ability to trouble batters with a potent combination of early swing, consistent pace, and precise yorkers, the 26-year-old left-arm pacer is equally effective in the Powerplay and at the death.

Arshdeep played a key role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory, cementing his reputation as India's go-to bowler with the new ball in T20Is.

Harshit Rana

Pace-bowling all-rounders have always been a rare commodity in Indian cricket. That is the reason why the Indian team management sees Rana as a long-term investment.

The 24-year-old Delhiite combines genuine pace bowling with handy lower-order batting, a rare combination in Indian cricket. The form of multi-utility players like Hardik and Rana will be critical for the team's prospects in the T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson

Samson has been facing significant scrutiny regarding his spot in the World Cup Playing XI following a severe form slump during the home series against New Zealand.

Despite being initially considered a first-choice wicketkeeper-opener, his struggles have led to widespread calls for his replacement.

Since being brought back as the opener in place of Gill, the 31-year-old Samson could manage just 40 runs across four innings.

Washington Sundar

Washington is the third Indian player to pick up an injury recently. He was ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a rib injury in the series opener in Vadodara.

Recognised as a vital component in boosting the depth of the Indian T20 side, the 26-year-old Tamil Nadu all-rounder offers a rare combination of economical, top-order off-spin bowling and reliable, aggressive lower-order batting.

Varun Chakravarthy

The 'X' factor in India's T20I setup, Chakravarthy is valued for his ability to disrupt rhythm and dictate terms in the middle overs.

His strength lies in uncertainty. With a repertoire that includes the carrom ball, slider and subtly disguised variations, he thrives by exploiting doubt in a batter's mind. He has been a revelation in T20Is in 2025, scalping 26 wickets in 16 games.

The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu spinner could be Suryakumar's trump card in the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan

Forcing his way back into the national set up a two-year hiatus, Kishan has reasserted his value in India's evolving T20I plans, staking a timely claim for a place in the Playing XI in the marquee event.

The explosive left-hander batted incredibly well in the series against New Zealand, putting Sanju Samson's position in playing XI under significant threat.

Kishan's appeal lies in intent. At a time when India are prioritising fearless starts and flexibility at the top, his ability to attack from the first ball -- particularly against pace -- strengthens his case.

Rinku Singh

Rinku's value to India's T20 setup is most evident in the death overs, where clarity of role and decisiveness outweigh reputation.

Calm under pressure and uncompromising in intent, the left-hander has built a growing reputation as a finisher, often considered one of the best in that role since his debut in August 2023.

With a strike rate of over 160 across his T20I career and over 280 in the 19th-20th overs, the 28 year old from Aligarh allows India to maintain momentum rather than merely close out innings. Besides, reliability in the outfield makes him an essential part of this T20 squad.