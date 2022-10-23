Yuvraj's Tweet On Drop Catch Bugs Fans

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin dives to attempt a catch to dismiss Shan Masood, but dropped it. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Two-time World Cup-winning cricketer Yuvraj Singh was trolled after he blamed Ravichandran Ashwin's dropped catch for India losing the momentum in the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

Arshdeep Singh's opening spell made sure that Pakistan were reduced to 15/2, it could have been 42/3 had Ashwin hung onto the catch, but alas he could not.

Then Yuvraj Singh's tweet irked netizens.

'I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan! Catches win matches!! Hopefully india can pull it back !! Come on lads,' Yuvi tweeted.

The tweet angered some Indian fans who reminded Yuvraj how poorly he had played during the 2014 T20 World Cup final.