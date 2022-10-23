News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yuvraj's Tweet On Drop Catch Bugs Fans

Yuvraj's Tweet On Drop Catch Bugs Fans

By Rediff Cricket
October 23, 2022 18:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin dives to attempt a catch to dismiss Shan Masood, but dropped it. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Two-time World Cup-winning cricketer Yuvraj Singh was trolled after he blamed Ravichandran Ashwin's dropped catch for India losing the momentum in the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

 

Arshdeep Singh's opening spell made sure that Pakistan were reduced to 15/2, it could have been 42/3 had Ashwin hung onto the catch, but alas he could not.

Then Yuvraj Singh's tweet irked netizens.

'I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan! Catches win matches!! Hopefully india can pull it back !! Come on lads,' Yuvi tweeted.

The tweet angered some Indian fans who reminded Yuvraj how poorly he had played during the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
Rohit In Tears At MCG
Rohit In Tears At MCG
Melbourne daubs a mural welcoming Men in Blue
Melbourne daubs a mural welcoming Men in Blue
Rohit In Tears At MCG
Rohit In Tears At MCG
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
PIX: Fans paint Melbourne Blue and Green
PIX: Fans paint Melbourne Blue and Green
Netherlands here to win, just like Bangladesh
Netherlands here to win, just like Bangladesh

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

VOTE! Who Will Win The T20 World Cup?

VOTE! Who Will Win The T20 World Cup?

PIX: Fans paint Melbourne Blue and Green

PIX: Fans paint Melbourne Blue and Green

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances