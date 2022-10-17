News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'No Better Feeling Than To Be With Team India'

'No Better Feeling Than To Be With Team India'

By Rediff Cricket
October 17, 2022 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami, left, and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami posted an emotional note on his return to India's T20I side.

Shami replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's World Cup squad after Boom Boom was ruled out of the showpiece event with a back injury.

On Monday, October 17, Team India squared off against Aaron Finch's Australia in a World Cup practice match at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Shami's three wickets in the final over handed India a 6 run win.

'It required a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to be back, but the journey to Australia has been thoroughly rewarding,' Shami tweeted before the game.

'No better feeling than to be back with #TeamIndia and my boys. Looking forward to the World Cup.'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC Warm-up: Shami's fiery spell wins it for India
T20 WC Warm-up: Shami's fiery spell wins it for India
SEE: 11 Year Old Bowler Impresses Rohit
SEE: 11 Year Old Bowler Impresses Rohit
T20 retirement not on Finch's cards any time soon
T20 retirement not on Finch's cards any time soon
T20 WC Warm-up: Shami's fiery spell wins it for India
T20 WC Warm-up: Shami's fiery spell wins it for India
Roar! We Are The Fab Four
Roar! We Are The Fab Four
Why Are Scindias Bowing To Amit Shah?
Why Are Scindias Bowing To Amit Shah?
Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?
Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Shami in good rhythm ahead of T20 WC warm-ups

Shami in good rhythm ahead of T20 WC warm-ups

What do India, Pakistan players talk about?

What do India, Pakistan players talk about?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances