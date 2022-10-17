News
Shami in good rhythm ahead of T20 WC warm-ups

Shami in good rhythm ahead of T20 WC warm-ups

By Rediff Cricket
October 17, 2022 00:14 IST
Mohammed Shami bowls in the nets at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami bowls in the nets at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Back in the Indian squad, Mohammed Shami looked in good rhythm during India's first training session at the Gabba on Sunday.

Shami, who had reached Brisbane after recovering from COVID-19 was named as replacement for an injured Jasprit Bumrah in the squad of 15. He was out of the team for close to three months.

 

In a video tweeted by BCCI on Sunday, Shami bent his back and bowled full tilt against Virat Kohli in the nets. His run-up was smooth and his deliveries were spot on.

He is due to lead the bowling attack at the mega event when India face Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23.

India play their first T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against England on Monday, October 17. They then play against New Zealand in their second practice match on Wednesday, October 19.

Rediff Cricket
