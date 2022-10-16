News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 11 Year Old Bowler Impresses Rohit

11 Year Old Bowler Impresses Rohit

By Rediff Cricket
October 16, 2022 15:55 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

What happens when Rohit Sharma asked an 11 year old to bowl to him in the nets?

Drushil Chauhan will remember this day all his life.

The Indian team arrived for noon practice at the WACA ground in Perth. From their dressing room, they could see 100-odd children playing cricket and it was Drushil who caught everyone's attention.

 

'We were at the WACA for a noon practice session and the kids were finishing their morning event. We could see 100-odd kids playing cricket from our dressing room. One caught everyone's attention, especially Rohit. Everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up, his natural talent and how he was beating the bat consistently,' says Hari Prasad Mohan, Team India's analyst, in a video posted by BCCI.

'Rohit went out to ask him to bowl a few balls in the nets. It was an amazing sight.'

 

Rohit was so impressed by Drushil's bowling, Hari adds, that he invited the youngster to the Indian dressing room where he shared some moments with some of the world's biggest cricketing stars.

'I want to be a cricketer,' Drushil said after the encounter, adding that one of his favourite deliveries is an inswinging yorker.

Drushil went home with autographed merchandise gifted by the Indian skipper.

Rediff Cricket
This Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Kohli
T20 WC: 'Pant could be the X factor for India'
Why Virat Kohli is India's most-fittest cricketer
Bypolls in Maha, Bihar first test of new alliances
'Nam yaad rakhna,' Tendulkar lauds Namibia
An Unforgettable Day In Namibian Cricket
'Namibia's Sri Lanka stunner was made in the UAE'
