News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You'll come back stronger'

'You'll come back stronger'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 31, 2022 07:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bas de Leede

IMAGE: Bas de Leede of The Netherlands comes off the field after being struck by a delivery from Haris Rauf. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Pakistan trounced The Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday, bouncing back to register their first win of the tournament after consecutive last-ball defeats against Zimbabwe and India.

In the sixth over of the Dutch innings, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf delivered a nasty bouncer, which hit batter Bas de Leede on the helmet.

The Pakistan cricketers immediately rushed to check on de Leede. There was bleeding after de Leede's face was cut from being hit on the helmet's grill, and he had to depart for the dugout.

Bas de Leede

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

After the game, Rauf went up to de Leede, whose wound was stitched up, hugged him, saying, 'You will come back stronger.'

Bas de Leede

 

Bas de Leede

 

Bas de Leede

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Bangladesh was asked to replay final delivery
Why Bangladesh was asked to replay final delivery
How SA exposed India's weakness against pace
How SA exposed India's weakness against pace
Why playing last in group stage can benefit England...
Why playing last in group stage can benefit England...
South Korea's Halloween Horror
South Korea's Halloween Horror
What Went Wrong For India
What Went Wrong For India
Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season
Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season
PIX: Arsenal back on top; Rashford earns Man Utd win
PIX: Arsenal back on top; Rashford earns Man Utd win

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Dropped catch made the difference, says Bhuvneshwar

Dropped catch made the difference, says Bhuvneshwar

Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'

Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances