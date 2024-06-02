What Did Gavaskar Tell Babar Azam?

IMAGE: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph and Video: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Babar Azam caught up with batting great Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies in what appears to be the breakfast room at a hotel.

Babar shook hands with Sunny G before the two chatted briefly.



'Babar Azam interacts with cricketing icon Sunil Gavaskar,' the Pakistan Cricket Board captioned the video on X.

Babar-led Pakistan will open its T20 World Cup campaign against hosts United States in Dallas on Thursday, June 6, 2024, before playing India at the Nassau county cricket stadium in New York.