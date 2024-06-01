News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: Kohli's iconic 6 vs Pak voted 'Greatest Moment'

T20 WC: Kohli's iconic 6 vs Pak voted 'Greatest Moment'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 01, 2024 21:55 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli slammed a match-winning 82 not out off 53 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes, in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. on October 22, 2022. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Virat Kohli's masterclass against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2022 has been voted the T20 World Cup FanCraze Greatest Moment.

With an incredible 39 percent of the vote, Kohli's amazing innings of 82 not out was voted as the best moment in the history of the men's T20 World Cup, ICC said in a media release on Saturday.

 

Kohli's incredible match-winning came against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground two years. India looked in trouble at one stage after being set a target of 160 before the Indian batting star smashed a brilliant 82 from 53 balls to take his team to a sensational victory.

India were struggling on 31/4 before Kohli brought India back on track as he put on an impressive fifth-wicket stand with Hardik Pandya. His two sixes off Haris Rauf's last over sealed one of India's most famous wins against Pakistan in World Cups.

From there, Kohli's iconic six -- a breathtaking six down the ground off Haris Rauf -- was crowned the winner.

He beat stiff competition from other great knocks in the T20 World Cup including Yuvraj Singh's historic feat of six sixes in an over in the 2007 T20 World Cup, Carlos Brathwaite hitting Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to help the West Indies lift the T20 World Cup trophy in 2016 and Joginder Sharma's historic final over in the final of the 2007 World T20 against Pakistan when India won the T20 World Cup for the first and only time in their history!

 

