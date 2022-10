Pakistan's T20 World Cup Records

IMAGE: 2009 champions Pakistan will want to win their second T20 World Cup. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pakistan's unpredictability will once again be their big strength at the T20 World Cup, which starts with a big match against tournament favourites India on Sunday.

2009 champions Pakistan registered their first victory in a World Cup against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE last year and will be looking to inflict another defeat on their neighbours.

Pakistan's big strength is their batting led by openers World No 1 T20 batter Mohammad Rizwan and Captain Babar Azam.

strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's return from injury will be a huge relief for Pakistan, who also boast of world class bowlers in pacer Haris Rauf and leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Pakistan come into the World Cup on a high, having won the tri-series in New Zealand, also featuring Bangladesh.

Team: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman. Standby Players: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Twenty20 Internationals Career Records

Batting and Fielding

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Asif Ali 54 48 13 542 41* 15.49 134.49 0 0 18 0 Babar Azam 92 87 13 3231 122 43.66 129.65 2 29 38 0 Fakhar Zaman 71 65 3 1349 91 21.76 129.09 0 8 36 0 Haider Ali 31 28 3 497 68 19.88 127.44 0 3 7 0 Haris Rauf 50 11 4 46 13* 6.57 135.29 0 0 13 0 Iftikhar Ahmed 36 29 9 540 62* 27.00 125.58 0 1 14 0 Khushdil Shah 24 22 7 309 36* 20.60 110.75 0 0 5 0 Mohammad Hasnain 27 11 10 24 8* 24.00 92.31 0 0 1 0 Mohammad Nawaz 48 29 10 354 45* 18.63 136.15 0 0 21 0 Mohammad Rizwan 73 62 15 2460 104* 52.34 128.06 1 22 37 9 Mohammad Wasim 20 6 4 20 6* 10.00 83.33 0 0 10 0 Naseem Shah 9 4 1 18 14* 6.00 225.00 0 0 0 0 Shadab Khan 78 33 11 386 42 17.55 135.44 0 0 25 0 Shaheen Shah Afridi 40 5 3 19 10* 9.50 95.00 0 0 8 0 Shan Masood 12 10 1 220 65* 24.44 125.00 0 2 3 0

Standby players:

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Shahnawaz Dhani 11 1 0 16 16 16.00 266.66 0 0 1 0 Mohammad Haris 1 1 0 7 7 7.00 87.50 0 0 0 0 Usman Qadir 23 8 4 31 18* 7.75 114.81 0 0 5 0

Bowling

GAMES BALLS RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE RUNS PER OVER BEST 4W Asif Ali 54 0 0 0 - - - 0 Babar Azam 92 0 0 0 - - - 0 Fakhar Zaman 71 6 12 0 - 12.00 0-12 0 Haider Ali 31 0 0 0 - - - 0 Haris Rauf 50 1072 1474 64 23.03 8.25 4-22 1 Iftikhar Ahmed 36 188 222 3 74.00 7.09 1-7 0 Khushdil Shah 24 12 15 0 - 7.50 0-6 0 Mohammad Hasnain 27 606 853 25 34.12 8.45 3-37 0 Mohammad Nawaz 48 946 1164 44 26.45 7.38 3-5 0 Mohammad Rizwan 73 0 0 0 - - - 0 Mohammad Wasim 20 391 555 26 21.35 8.52 4-40 1 Naseem Shah 9 199 262 11 23.82 7.90 2-7 0 Shadab Khan 78 1639 1940 87 22.30 7.10 4-8 3 Shaheen Shah Afridi 40 884 1143 47 24.32 7.76 3-20 0 Shan Masood 12 0 0 0 - - - 0

Standby players:

GAMES BALLS RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE RUNS PER OVER BEST 4W Shahnawaz Dhani 11 212 320 8 40.00 9.05 2-37 0 Mohammad Haris 1 0 0 0 - 0 Usman Qadir 23 408 553 29 19.06 8.13 4-13 1

Usman Qadir was moved to the list of the standby players after failing to recover from a thumb injury. Fakhar Zaman, who was in the standby list, replaced him.