News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli joins Team India in New York

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli joins Team India in New York

Source: PTI
May 31, 2024 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has landed in New York, but it is unclear whether he will feature in India's warm-up game against Bangladesh. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India's premier batter Virat Kohli arrived in New York on Friday for the T20 World Cup, five days after his other team members but it is still not clear if he would be playing the warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday.

"Virat Kohli has checked in at the team hotel and after a long flight, he would be taking rest," a senior BCCI source confirmed his arrival.

 

Having travelled for 16 hours to reach the 'Big Apple', his participation in the practice match will depend on how Kohli feels and if he is willing to have a hit against the Bangladesh side at the Nassau County Cricket Ground.

Kohli has scored 741 runs in 15 IPL games. He doesn't need much match practice, and he will still get three quality net sessions before the first game against Ireland on June 5.

There was an optional training session on Friday morning in which Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj sweated it out under the guidance of the support staff.

The team management and the BCCI have often made exceptions about Kohli linking up with the national team. He was also permitted a break before the South Africa Test series when he arrived in the 'Rainbow Nation' only to leave for the UK for personal reasons before rejoining the squad.

He skipped the entire England Test series at home in February-March for the birth of his second child.

This time too, for the T20 World Cup, the first batch of players flew in on May 25 while the second group touched down on May 28.

Kohli has so far missed three sessions of training but if one goes by what the team management feels, they understand that the legend knows his stuff and his routines won't be tinkered with.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup
Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup
Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep
Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep
Vote! Who Could Win T20 World Cup?
Vote! Who Could Win T20 World Cup?
Phase Seven: Touch And Go Seats
Phase Seven: Touch And Go Seats
'Selectors have gone for icons - hasn't worked before'
'Selectors have gone for icons - hasn't worked before'
Can Afzal Ansari Defeat BJP Again?
Can Afzal Ansari Defeat BJP Again?
What awaits newly-elected MPs in New Delhi
What awaits newly-elected MPs in New Delhi

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

T20 World Cup: Kohli Heads To New York

T20 World Cup: Kohli Heads To New York

India look to find rhythm in unknown conditions

India look to find rhythm in unknown conditions

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances