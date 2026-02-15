HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup Updates: USA off to solid start vs Namibia

T20 World Cup Updates: USA off to solid start vs Namibia

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: February 15, 2026 15:22 IST

USA

IMAGE: The USA need to beat Namibia handsomely to keep their slim hopes of advancing to the Super Eights stage alive. Photograph: ANI Photo

The USA were off to a decent start in their must-win Group A fixture in the T20 World Cup against Namibia in Chennai.

After four overs, USA were 35/0 with Monank Patel 14 off 12 and Shayan Jahangir 20 (12) batting.

The USA, who have two points, are looking to keep their slim Super Eight hopes alive with a big victory over Namibia.

Patel and Jahangir picked up seven runs off the first over bowled by Ruben Trumpelmann before JJ Smit conceded 11 in the second with Patel hitting him for a six over mid-wicket.

Max Heingo bowled the third over and gave away 12 runs as Jahangir hit him for a boundary and a six off consecutive balls.

Bernard Scholtz kept a tight line and conceded just five runs in the fourth over.

Earlier, USA won the toss and elected to bat first in the must-win game.

For USA, Saurabh Netravalkar returns to the playing XI, replacing Nosthush Kenjige.

Namibia have made a couple of changes with Malan Kruger and Ben Shikongo making way for Dylan Leicher and Willem Myburgh.

 

Playing XIs:

USA: Monank Patel(Captain & Wicketkeeper), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

