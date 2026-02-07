T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2026
|Group A
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NRR
|Pts
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0.240
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.240
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group B
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NRR
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group C
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NRR
|Pts
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nepal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group D
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NRR
|Pts
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0