Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table

T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 07, 2026 16:58 IST

T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Fans click selfie with the T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2026

Group AMatchWonLostN/RTiedNRRPts
Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 +0.240 2
Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.240 2
India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Group BMatWonLostN/RTiedNRRPts
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Group CMatWonLostN/RTiedNRRPts
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Group DMatWonLostN/RTiedNRRPts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 
REDIFF CRICKET
