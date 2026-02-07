T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table

IMAGE: Fans click selfie with the T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2026

Group A Match Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Pts Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 +0.240 2 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.240 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Mat Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Pts Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Mat Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Pts England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0