HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'New Zealand lost the South Africa match in Powerplays': Mitchell

'New Zealand lost the South Africa match in Powerplays': Mitchell

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2026 11:59 IST

x

Daryl Mitchell blames New Zealand's T20 World Cup defeat to South Africa on critical failures during the Powerplays.

Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were unable to get going in the Powerplay in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

IMAGE: Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were unable to get going in the Powerplay in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Daryl Mitchell says New Zealand's T20 World Cup loss to South Africa was due to poor performance in both batting and bowling Powerplays.
  • New Zealand aimed for a 200-run total but fell short due to early wickets and inability to capitalize late in the innings.
  • Mitchell credited South Africa's bowlers, particularly Marco Jansen, for executing their plans effectively on the surface.
  • Despite the loss, Mitchell emphasized the team's focus on learning from the game and looking forward to the next fixture in the T20 World Cup.
  • Mitchell acknowledged the strong support New Zealand receives from Indian fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell says the Black Caps lost the game in the Powerplays, as they went down by seven wickets to South Africa in their T20 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad, their first defeat of the tournament.

"I think, probably in both Powerplays we let the game slip," Mitchell said after Saturday night's defeat.

 

"With the bat, we lost a few too many wickets early and held ourselves back through that middle phase. And then with the ball, we've got to put our hands up and say we weren't as good as we could be."

New Zealand managed 175 for 7 after rebuilding from early setbacks but Mitchell admitted they were targeting a bigger total on a surface that looked conducive for strokeplay.

"We rebuilt and put ourselves in a position to try and capitalise late in the innings, but we couldn't quite get to that 200 total that we wanted. We always want more runs," he said.

South Africa chased down the target comfortably, riding on a strong start in the Powerplay, something Mitchell conceded made the difference.

"When two guys are coming pretty hard at you, that's the nature of T20 cricket. Someone's going to win, someone's going to lose. Unfortunately we're on the wrong side tonight," he added.

South Africa's bowling strategy

Mitchell credited the South African bowling attack for executing their plans better, especially with variations.

"I thought their bowlers, especially Marco (Jansen), bowled really well. You could tell they'd played on the surface before, their plans and how they operated were clear. Take my hat off to them," he said.

Regarding a crucial passage late in New Zealand's innings when boundaries dried up, Mitchell described it as part of the game's natural swings.

"Sometimes they (shots) go for six, sometimes they get caught on the rope. We built a platform after losing early wickets and got into a position where we wanted to go again and put them under pressure. But little moments didn't go our way and we didn't get the total we were after," he said.

Looking ahead

Despite the setback, Mitchell said the team would quickly shift focus to the next fixture.

"A strength of this Black Caps group is being where our feet are. We'll take the learnings from this game and look forward to the next one. We still represent our country and want to win games," he said.

Mitchell also praised the atmosphere at the Narendra Modi stadium, saying New Zealand have enjoyed strong support during their stay in India.

"It's a beautiful ground and a special place to play. We've been here nearly six weeks and we love the support the Indian people give us. We feel like we're their second favourite team apart from India," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: 'Right side of the toss made all the difference'
T20 World Cup: 'Right side of the toss made all the difference'
T20 WC: Markram Says Proteas Near Full Potential
T20 WC: Markram Says Proteas Near Full Potential
Unbeaten New Zealand, South Africa in battle for group supremacy
Unbeaten New Zealand, South Africa in battle for group supremacy
We weren't good enough: Aus batter Renshaw
We weren't good enough: Aus batter Renshaw
David Miller's experience key to South Africa's T20 World Cup success
David Miller's experience key to South Africa's T20 World Cup success

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Rani celebrates the success of Mardaani1:38

Rani celebrates the success of Mardaani

'My father would be so proud today': Rahul Dravid2:37

'My father would be so proud today': Rahul Dravid

Ashnoor Kaur Stuns at Glamorous Event, Leaves Fans Mesmerized 1:11

Ashnoor Kaur Stuns at Glamorous Event, Leaves Fans...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO