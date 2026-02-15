HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: India to continue 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 15, 2026 18:24 IST

Indian cricket team to maintain its 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan's team during the T20 World Cup, a decision made in solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Jerseys of India and Pakistan outside the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • India will continue its 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan during the T20 World Cup match.
  • The policy was initiated during the Asia Cup in Dubai as a mark of respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
  • The decision reflects solidarity with the Indian Army following Operation Sindoor.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav will not indulge in the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during toss of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year.

"The No handshake Policy will continue," a BCCI official in Colombo told PTI.

 

No handshake as a mark of respect for Pahalgam victims

There will also be no handshake between players and support staff of two teams after the end of the match, a norm that has been followed by Suryakumar as a mark of respect for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and solidarity towards Indian Army in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

That the status quo will be maintained was clear when neither among Suryakumar or Salman committed to shaking hands while the Pakistan skipper stating that he would like to "uphold" the spirit of cricket.

In case of the Indian team, the emotions of the Pahalgam terror attack in April remain raw. There was a huge backlash after Suryakumar shook hands with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the pre-tournament captain's press meet in Dubai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
