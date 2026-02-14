T20 World Cup: Sunday's Game Will Be Fireworks Under The Clouds

A shortened game will be like a sprint where the risk element will be high. Who will win when emotion meets execution remains to be seen.

K R Nayar reports from Colombo.

IMAGE: India will need the combined brilliance of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy to bamboozle Pakistan in Sunday's game at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shocking results like Zimbabwe beating Australia makes Sunday's India-Pakistan game even more unpredictable.

In a contest like this, reputation counts for little and statistics are mere decoration.

Matches of this magnitude are decided by those who can silence the noise and execute under pressure.

It was special to arrive in the land of Sangakkara, Jayawardene and Muralitharan. But sentiment quickly gave way to intensity -- the India-Pakistan showdown has turned the atmosphere into a cauldron.

Even without being a player, one can feel the intense pressure. Imagine what it must be for the players.

Photograph: K R Nayar

Sangakkara and Jayawardene's Ministry of Crab

The first striking image on arrival in Colombo is a massive billboard of the famed Ministry of Crab, a restaurant owned by Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Like their partnership in cricket, they have run this joint successfully for nearly two decades. Their bond, forged in cricket, now stands as a symbol of enduring friendship and excellence beyond the game.

Travelling with fans who spend lakhs

Photograph: K R Nayar

During the past days, it is as if every road, every flight, every conversation leads to this match. Colombo is being flooded by fans, and flights are bursting at the seams. The cheapest non-stop ticket from Delhi has soared to a staggering Rs 118,961 -- nearly four times what it was a month ago.

Yet, despite these eye-watering fares, seats are impossible to find. Pakistan's dramatic U-turn to play the match has come at a heavy cost, borne not by boards or administrators, but by the fans.

A fan remarked that although it was kind of Pakistan to express their solidarity with Bangladesh, they should have shown some concern for the fans who are now scrambling for tickets and hotel rooms and are paying exorbitant rates.

Photograph: K R Nayar

A visit to the historic P Sara Stadium

Colombo wears its cricketing heritage with quiet pride. From the moment you step into the airport, World Cup posters greet you like an invitation to history.

A visit to the historic P Saravanamuttu Stadium -- P Sara to the cricketing world -- felt like walking through time. This is the stadium where Sri Lanka began its Test journey against England in 1982 and scripted its first Test victory over India in 1985. It is also a ground once graced by Don Bradman.

Photograph: K R Nayar

A plaque to commemorate Sangakkara's final Test match at this venue in 2015 and another marking the inauguration of the sports complex by Muttiah Muralitharan can be seen here. It is wonderful to see how much the Sri Lankans value their heroes who have transformed Sri Lanka into a major power in world cricket.

Drinks and Sri Lanka

While in Sri Lanka, one often gets the feeling of being in the West Indies. People enjoy their drinks, sing, and celebrate the day. Cricket is often discussed over a drink. The Sri Lankan Airlines in-flight magazine was filled with advertisements for various types of liquor. The one that stood out was Sri Lankan arrack.

Photograph: K R Nayar

Cab driver's love for Arijit Singh

The cab who picked me up from the airport, realising I was an Indian, played the best of Arijit Singh's songs. He said he was very fond of music, and was disappointed to hear that Arijit had retired from singing.

When I asked if it had been raining in Colombo, he said it was unpredictable and it could rain anytime. With the weather too being as unpredictable as the Pakistan team, the match tomorrow could be like fireworks under the clouds.

A shortened game will be like a sprint where the risk element will be high. Who will win when emotion meets execution remains to be seen.

Whatever happens, the cricket world will stop, watch, and feel every single ball. Every ball will carry weight as it will be an emotional encounter.