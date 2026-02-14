Zimbabwe Stuns Aus, Could India Lift T20 World Cup?

In both 2007 (the inaugural T20 World Cup) and 1983 (Zimbabwe beat Australia by 13 runs on June 9, 1983), India went on to lift the trophy after Zimbabwe defeated Australia in these major tournaments.

IMAGE: With two wins from two in the tournament so far, Zimbabwe pulled off the unthinkable, stunning Australia. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Zimbabwe may have missed out on the T20 World Cup in 2024, but they returned to the 2026 stage with a statement.

With two wins from two in the tournament so far, they pulled off the unthinkable, stunning Australia and showing the world that this team is fearless.

For Wellington Masakadza, the victory carried extra weight. His elder brother had been part of the Zimbabwean side that shocked Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup, a match still remembered as one of cricket's biggest upsets.

That same fearless spirit seems alive in this new generation.

The players gave it their all on the field but somehow fate seemed to smile on them too -- on the 13th.

Zimbabwe shocked Australia in Colombo on February 13, 2026. This marked only the second time they have beaten Australia in T20Is. The first came on September 13, 2007, in Cape Town, when Zimbabwe restricted Australia to 138/9 before chasing it down in 19.5 overs -- a last-over thriller that stunned the cricketing world.

Interestingly, the 2007 win was the first upset of that World Cup, and history repeated itself in 2026. While other teams in this year's marquee event came close, like The Netherlands giving a scare to Pakistan or Nepal almost breathing down England's neck in the last over, it was Zimbabwe that became the first team to pull off a true shock in this edition.

And there's another curious coincidence: In both 2007 (the inaugural T20 World Cup) and 1983 (Zimbabwe beat Australia by 13 runs on June 9, 1983), India went on to lift the trophy after Zimbabwe defeated Australia in these major tournaments.

Could history be hinting at something again? With Zimbabwe's 2026 shock win, could this World Cup be India's tournament once more?

Zimbabwe's Determined Performance

The clash against Australia was set for surprises and Zimbabwe didn't disappoint.

From the moment they stepped onto the field, Zimbabwe showed a clear intent that they were here to win. That determination never wavered.

After posting a competitive 169/2 on a tricky Colombo pitch, their stand-in skipper Sikandar Raza took the new ball -- a move that Zimbabwean commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa noted was Raza's first opening spell since 2023.

Even though he didn't take a wicket in his first over, the message was clear -- this Zimbabwe team was not here to make up the numbers.

And then, in the second over, Blessing Muzarabani sent Josh Inglis packing, setting the tone for what would become a remarkable day for Zimbabwe cricket.

The atmosphere in the stadium mirrored the energy of the players as every delivery, every fielding effort, every saved boundary reinforced the team's belief.

And the handful of Zimbabwean fans, dancing and singing with every moment, surely lifted the team's spirits.

Just like Australia, Zimbabwe's squad had to navigate injuries with Captain Brendan Taylor was ruled out of the tournament and Raza himself pulled up with cramps, leaving him off the field midway for crucial overs. Yet the team never lost faith.

Raza's Post-Match Reflections

Speaking after the match, Raza described the 23-run win as 'unbelievable', emphasising that it was the culture, unity, and environment within the squad that made the result possible.

Every player contributed which culminated in a win that will be remembered as one of Zimbabwe cricket's finest moments.

'The culture, the environment, the unity that we have created over a long time,' he said.

'But the way we came and the way we bowled, the way we started, the way we fielded every catch, some of the boundary stops, it's just unbelievable. I mean, there's nothing to fault the boys for. It looked like the boys wanted it, and I think they really did and they deserved to win today.'