Bhajji, Mongia Warn India Ahead of Pakistan T20 WC Clash

Harbhajan Singh urges India to play Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq carefully ahead of the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, while Nayan Mongia backs Hardik Pandya to shine under pressure.

IMAGE: India go into the game against Pakistan with confidence, having beaten the neighbours in three matches at the Asia Cup last year. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage clash, a former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, warned that the Men in Blue would have to play spinner Usman Tariq well and expressed hope that the Men in Blue would "play without any pressure".

Key Points : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said the Men in Blue must handle Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq carefully in the T20 World Cup group-stage clash.

Tariq, who has 11 wickets in four T20Is at an average of 7.90, has sparked debate over his sidearm bowling action..

Former wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia said Pakistan will be under more pressure given recent ICC tournament setbacks.

India and Pakistan face off in Colombo on Sunday, just months after the Men in Blue had reigned supreme over Pakistan in a trilogy of entertaining Asia Cup clashes, including the final.

Speaking to the media, Harbhajan said in Ranchi, "India will win the match. Pakistan has a spinner (Usman Tariq), he is a good spinner, we have to play him safely. The Indian team is capable; it is a very good team. We hope they play the way they have always played, play without any pressure and wave the flag of victory."

Usman, who has taken 11 wickets in four T20Is at an average of 7.90 with a four-fer to his name, has come under scanner with a sidearm action where he delivers the ball after a brief pause. This action has sparked a lot of debate about its legality, with many saying the bowler is chucking or just throwing the ball.

'India will have to be alert against Pakistan'

IMAGE: Former India wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia. Photograph: ANI/X

Former Indian wicket-keeper, Nayan Mongia, told ANI from Vadodara, "It will be fun. We hope it will be a good match and India wins. The way India is performing, the way they are batting, bowling, the captain leading from the front and this game is all about confidence and Pakistan has lost ICC tournaments seven or eight times in a row. I don't think there is going to be much difficulty because there will be a lot of pressure on Pakistan...

"But Pakistan cannot be taken lightly as this is the T20 format. An over, a four or a six could change the game, so India will have to be alert," he added.

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter has a lot of expectations from all-rounder Hardik Pandya "because of how he plays under pressure in big matches."

The all-rounder Hardik has a fine all-format record against Pakistan, with 315 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of over 126.50, with two fifties and 25 wickets at an average of 18.60, with best figures of 3/8.