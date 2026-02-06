T20 World Cup: SKY Praises Gambhir For...

'The atmosphere he has created in the team -- he has tried to infuse a culture of playing for the team and not focusing on personal milestones.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Key Points Will Pakistan take the field against India on February 15?

SKY sounded relieved to have rediscovered his touch.

Present at the captains meet were Suryakumar Yadav (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Dilpreet Bajwa (Canada), Harry Brook (England), Wayne Madsen (Italy), Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Rohit Paudel (Nepal), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Richie Berrington (Scotland), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Monank Patel (USA), Shai Hope (West Indies) and Mohammad Nadeem filling in for Jatinder Singh of Oman.

In the build-up to every World Cup, press conferences with captains usually follow a familiar script -- questions about form, combinations, favourites, and star performers.

But at the all-captains' press conference held at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede stadium on February 5, one question towered over all others: Would Pakistan take the field against India?

The uncertainty wasn't new. Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha had already addressed the issue during the captains' press conference in Colombo, stating: 'The India game is not in our control. It's the government's and Pakistan Cricket Board's decision, and we respect that. We will do whatever they decide.'

Naturally, when the spotlight shifted to Mumbai, the spotlight followed Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Bombarded with questions on the same subject, Yadav struck a calm and composed note.

"I feel their decision is not in our control. We have been told to play a game on the 15th. We played them thrice in the Asia Cup; we played well," was his remark.

When the question resurfaced in a different form, Yadav was even more forthright.

"We haven't refused to play against Pakistan. They have refused. Our flight is booked. We are going," he said, drawing a clear line on India's position.

SKY Holds The Fort

Pakistan, long known as cricket's great enigma on the field, appeared to have taken their unpredictability a notch higher as well.

England Captain Harry Brook refused to be pulled into the uncertainty surrounding the India-Pakistan clash.

"We are confident, we want to go all the way in the tournament, but we would still want to take it one game at a time," Brook said, keeping England's focus firmly on their campaign.

Asked about India's approach to the tournament, Yadav spoke of a clear shift in mindset.

"We have been playing a good brand of cricket. Earlier, we played bilateral series and ICC events with different mindsets. But for the last 12 months, we have tried to play with the same mindset," he explained.

On a personal note, the skipper sounded relieved to have rediscovered his touch. "I am very relieved to get my form back. It's good to be back among the runs before a big tournament," he noted.

IMAGE: Coach Gautam Gambhir with T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Yadav was also generous in his praise for Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, crediting him for fostering a refreshing team culture.

"It has been a wonderful journey. The atmosphere he has created in the team -- he has tried to infuse a culture of playing for the team and not focusing on personal milestones. The dressing-room atmosphere is very light," Yadav said.

Reflecting on Tilak Varma's blistering knock in the warm-up game against South Africa on Wednesday at the D Y Patil ground, Yadav offered valuable insight into the youngster's growth.

"Tilak Varma had a break and didn't play the New Zealand series. He looked like a different player when he came back. We spoke to Washington Sundar -- he is almost there. We are willing to be patient with him," he said.

The Indian skipper also remarked on the modern trend of very high scores in the shortest format.

"The game is actually moving fast. It is harsh on bowlers. I am happy that I am a batter," he said with a smile, before adding, "I feel for my bowlers, though."

Who Attended The Captains Meet?

The Mumbai press conference brought together captains from across the cricketing world -- Yadav (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Dilpreet Bajwa (Canada), Harry Brook (England), Wayne Madsen (Italy), Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Rohit Paudel (Nepal), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Richie Berrington (Scotland), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Monank Patel (USA), Shai Hope (West Indies), and Mohammad Nadeem filling in for Jatinder Singh of Oman.

Among them all, Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan truly stole the limelight.

Responding to a question from this reporter on whether playing in India offered Afghanistan any advantage, Rashid was quick to dismiss the notion.

"All the teams have been playing the IPL here in India. So there is no extra advantage for Afghanistan. It's all about the day and how you play your best cricket," he said.

Rashid also delivered a timely reminder to the tournament's big hitters, underlining the enduring value of quality bowling.

"If a bowler stays calm, sticks to good lines and lengths, and follows a clear plan, even the most aggressive batters cannot keep hitting sixes at will," he noted.

"I'll never accept that the opposition will have 200 on the board. If the opposition has that mindset, you need to stay calm and plan. If you are bowling in good areas, there is no way the batter is going to hit four or five sixes off you."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff