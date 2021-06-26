News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup set to be held in UAE in October-November

T20 World Cup set to be held in UAE in October-November

June 26, 2021 11:45 IST
IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, left, with secretary Jay Shah, right, and former ICC CEO Manu Sawhney. Photograph: ICC

The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in the UAE from from October 17, two days after the conclusion of the remaining matches of IPL 2021.

 

The 16-team T20 World Cup was scheduled to be played in India but with the teams reluctant to travel to India in wake of the COVID-19 situation, the BCCI is all set to shift the event to the UAE.

"Round 1, which will include 12 matches, will comprise eight teams from which four (top two from each group) would qualify for the Super 12s," said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

"Four team from this lot of eight - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea - will then progress to the Super 12s, joining the top eight ranked T20I teams."

The Super 12s phase, comprising 30 games, is slated to begin from October 24 across three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

IPL, which was suspended in May due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, will resume in the UAE from September 19 with the final scheduled to held on October 15.

