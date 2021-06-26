News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Kiwis made Australia captain Paine eat 'humble pie'

How Kiwis made Australia captain Paine eat 'humble pie'

Last updated on: June 26, 2021 10:13 IST
'I copped a bit from the Kiwi fans, so I thought I'd come on air and eat some humble pie.'

IMAGE: Australia captain Tim Paine with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ahead of their Test match in Perth, on December 11, 2019. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has apologised to New Zealand for writing the Black Caps off before their World Test Championship triumph against India.

 

Paine had predicted India would "comfortably" beat Kane Williamson's side in the WTC final, only to be ridiculed on social media after New Zealand completed an eight-wicket win in Southampton this week.

"We all get some wrong. I copped a bit from the Kiwi fans, so I thought I'd come on air and eat some humble pie," Paine told New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB.

"I thought the New Zealanders played outstandingly. It's always a pleasure to watch the way they go about it.

"For such a small nation - I'm from Tasmania, which is obviously our smallest resource state and we punch above our weight - so I certainly respect what the Kiwis do on an international stage."

Paine's Australia were beaten 2-1 by a severely depleted India during the home summer, despite the tourists losing captain Virat Kohli after the first Test and their entire first-choice pace attack to injury through the four-match series.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

