Important for Kohli to continue as captain, says Amarnath

June 26, 2021 11:04 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Imagess

India might have lost the inaugural ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand but former all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath believes skipper Virat Kohli has done a 'fantastic job' and it is important that he continues to lead the squad.

A brilliant performance by New Zealand's seamers and a composed run chase by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured the Kiwis made history by beating India to be crowned the first-ever World Test champions.



Former selector Mohinder lavished praise on Kohli and added that he sees West Indies legend Viv Richards and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting in the Indian captain.



"Virat Kohli is a great player and a very good captain also. We shouldn't be emotional, we have many expectations and when our expectations don't get fulfilled we start looking for something on which we can put the blame," Amarnath said.



"Definitely he is doing a fantastic job and a player like him comes once in a generation. Cricket will keep on moving forward and when there are so many facilities and you play for a whole year obviously your self-confidence increases.



"In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsmen Virat is. And with experience, his performances are improving and it's important for him to continue as captain," he added.



The former all-rounder said India were hampered by lack of practice matches ahead of the WTC final.



"Team is balanced but you need practice games to get used to the conditions. So I think maybe they didn't have the time to prepare for the WTC final but congratulations to New Zealand they are the genuine winners."