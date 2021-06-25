Kane takes Test Mace to 'Cradle of Cricket'

June 25, 2021 08:08 IST

IMAGE: Kane Williamson at the Hambledon Cricket Club. Photographs: ICC/Twitter

A day after being crowned Champions of the World, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson visited the Hambledon Cricket Club on Thursday.

Williamson visited the club, known as the cradle of cricket, with the ICC Test mace.

'Photo sessions with the #WTC21 winning captain, Kane Williamson. The @BLACKCAPS star with the mace at the historic Hambledon Cricket Club,' the ICC tweeted.

The Hambledon Cricket Club, formed in 1765 and was the foremost cricket club in England before Lord's became the home of cricket with the creation of the Marylebone Cricket Club in 1787.