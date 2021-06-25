News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kane takes Test Mace to 'Cradle of Cricket'

Kane takes Test Mace to 'Cradle of Cricket'

By Rediff Cricket
June 25, 2021 08:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson at the Hambledon Cricket Club

IMAGE: Kane Williamson at the Hambledon Cricket Club. Photographs: ICC/Twitter
 

A day after being crowned Champions of the World, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson visited the Hambledon Cricket Club on Thursday.

Williamson visited the club, known as the cradle of cricket, with the ICC Test mace.

'Photo sessions with the #WTC21 winning captain, Kane Williamson. The @BLACKCAPS star with the mace at the historic Hambledon Cricket Club,' the ICC tweeted.

Kane Williamson at the Hambledon Cricket Club

The Hambledon Cricket Club, formed in 1765 and was the foremost cricket club in England before Lord's became the home of cricket with the creation of the Marylebone Cricket Club in 1787.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Nice guys don't always finish last'
'Nice guys don't always finish last'
The Black Caps Celebrate!
The Black Caps Celebrate!
WTC Final: 5 Reasons Why India Lost
WTC Final: 5 Reasons Why India Lost
Euro: Round 3: Top 5 Team Performances
Euro: Round 3: Top 5 Team Performances
Khushi is the Queen of Sexy Style
Khushi is the Queen of Sexy Style
What's unique about Serena's LBD?
What's unique about Serena's LBD?
Emergency was a windfall for the RSS
Emergency was a windfall for the RSS

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Shastri: 'Well played, New Zealand. Respect'

Shastri: 'Well played, New Zealand. Respect'

'Amazing for NZ to win WTC despite limited resources'

'Amazing for NZ to win WTC despite limited resources'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use