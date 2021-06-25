June 25, 2021 06:52 IST

IMAGE: Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Virat Kohli radiates positivity.

The loss in the World Test Championship Final is a hard pill to swallow, but the skipper is not letting the disappointment get to him.

Like a true leader, Virat is taking his team along in putting the loss behind them and moving forward.

'This isn't just a team. It's a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER,' Virat tweeted on Thursday evening.

Virat and his tough band of cricketers will now look to erase memories of the last two series Indian teams played in England, and score emphatic victories.