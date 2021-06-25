News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We move ahead. TOGETHER'

'We move ahead. TOGETHER'

By Rediff Cricket
June 25, 2021 06:52 IST
IMAGE: Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
 

Virat Kohli radiates positivity.

The loss in the World Test Championship Final is a hard pill to swallow, but the skipper is not letting the disappointment get to him.

Like a true leader, Virat is taking his team along in putting the loss behind them and moving forward.

'This isn't just a team. It's a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER,' Virat tweeted on Thursday evening.

Virat Kohli's tweet

Virat and his tough band of cricketers will now look to erase memories of the last two series Indian teams played in England, and score emphatic victories.

Rediff Cricket
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

