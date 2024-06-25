Rohit's 200 T20I Sixes And Counting!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma slammed eight sixes during his quickfire 92 off 41 balls against Australia. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer to cross 200 sixes in T20 internationals in a truly explosive performance against heavyweights Australia in a Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy cricket stadium in St Lucia on Monday, June 24, 2024.

His 92 included 8 sixes and 7 fours as he went after the Australian bowling with grace and poise, executing sublime cricketing shots while barely breaking a sweat.

With his 50 coming off a mere 19 balls, India were off to a flying start despite stoppages in play on account of rain.

Despite losing talisman and opening partner Virat Kolhi for a duck, Rohit remained unfazed and went after the bowling with brutal efficiency, with some of his sixes crashing into the roof of the stadium.

IMAGE: Rohit's 50 came off a mere 19 balls, setting the record for the fastest 50 in this T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

His performance helped India rake up a mammoth 205 in the stipulated 20 overs. He also became the second-highest hitter of sixes in T20 World Cup history, surpassing David Warner (40) and Jos Buttler (43).

He has now extended his lead in the list of the most sixes by a player, with the next best being 173 by Martin Guptill.

Most sixes in T20 Internationals

1. Rohit Sharma: 203 in 149 innings

2. Martin Guptill: 173 in 118 innings

3. Jos Buttler: 137 in 113 innings

4. Glenn Maxwell: 133 in 103 innings

5. Nicholas Pooran: 132 in in 87 innings

Rohit also holds the record for most sixes across formats in international cricket with a tally of 607 sixes. He also is the leading six-hitter against Australia, hitting 129 sixes against them in international cricket.