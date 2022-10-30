News
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma achieves massive feat

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma achieves massive feat

Source: ANI
October 30, 2022 19:27 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the highest-capped player in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup event.

The star Indian batter accomplished this feat during his side's Group 2, Super 12 against South Africa at Perth. Skipper Rohit did not impress on his record-breaking 36th appearance, scoring only 15 off 14 balls with a four and six.

Now, Rohit has made 36 appearances at the tournament from 2007 edition onwards till the present. He has surpassed Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan. This former great made 35 appearances at the event.

 

In 36 matches across 31 innings, Rohit has scored 919 runs at an average of 36.76 and a strike rate of 130.73. Nine half-centuries have come off his bat, with best score of 79*. He is the fourth-highest run scorer in tournament history. He also has the most sixes by an Indian player in tournament history.

Rohit and Dilshan are followed by the likes of former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Source: ANI
Why Bangladesh was asked to replay final delivery
T20 World Cup: Pakistan win but Azam not satisfied
T20 World Cup: Last ball hope turns to dust for Zimbabwe
KCR parades MLAs, says BJP offering Rs 100 cr each
Why Bangladesh was asked to replay final delivery
T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs South Africa
Hockey India announces cash award for junior men's team
T20 World cup

T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs South Africa

Kohli 1st Indian to achieve THIS epic milestone

