IMAGE: Hardik Pandya got off to a good start at the T20 World Cup, hitting a 23-ball 40 and then taking a wicket to help India to a win over Bangladesh in its warm-up match in New York on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/X

Hardik Pandya put a below average IPL behind him, to smash a 23 ball 40 (4 sixes and 2 fours) to help India power to 182/5 in the T20 World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

And on Sunday, he tweeted pictures of him obliging fans with autographs and captioned them: 'Good to be out.'

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Hardik spoke to Star Sports about the tough few days he's endured on the field and off it.

'Eventually, I believe, you have to stay in the battle. Sometimes life puts you in situations where things are tough, but I believe that if you leave the game or the field, the battle that is, you won't get what you want from your sport, or the results you are looking for,' Hardik said.

'So, yeah, it has been difficult, but at the same time, I have been process driven, I have tried to follow the same routines I used to follow earlier.

'At the same time these things happen... there are good times and bad times, these are phases that come and go. That is fine. I have gone through these phases many times and I will come out of it as well.'

IMAGE: Hardik with fans after India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/X

Talking about the dual responsibilities he carries going into the T20 World Cup, as vice-captain as well as the team's premier all-rounder, Hardik said: 'I don't take my successes too seriously. Whatever I have done well, I have forgotten about them immediately and moved forward. Same with difficult times. I don't run away from it. I face everything with chin up.

'As they say, this too shall pass. So coming out (of these phases) is simple: Just play the sport, accept that... maybe get better at your skillset, keep working hard -- hard work never goes to waste -- and keep smiling.'

'I think it comes down to self-belief,' he said.

'I believe a lot in hard work. You can succeed only if you put in the effort for it. I want to give myself the opportunity to... why do I prepare and commit myself every time?

'The only reason is that while I am not guaranteed success, I am guaranteed an opportunity to be successful. I focus simply on how do I keep getting better. Speak to myself. Try to know my real version.

'Hardik Pandya right now at 30 is a much, much easier job compared to what Hardik Pandya was when I was 16. So I go back to the 16-year-old and I ask him "How did you do it, why did you do it?"

'At that point of time, I didn't have facilities or opportunities. Hard work gave me opportunities and opened doors for me. So I am in that zone right now [where] I am going and asking the 16-year-old -- because he is my actual motivator, because if that guy hadn't set the platform I probably wouldn't have been here.'