T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka vs Australia

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Sri Lanka and Australia, in Dubai, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa connects a bouncer to the boundary during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Australia, at Dubai International Stadium, on Thursday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Mitchell Starc bowled the ‘ball of the tournament’ as Australia engineered a mid-innings collapse but couldn't stop Sri Lanka from posting a decent 154 for 6 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, in Dubai, on Thursday.

Starc, who took two wickets for 27 runs from his quota of four overs, bowled a brilliant comeback delivery in the form of a vicious in-swinging yorker after being hit for a six which saw the end of Kusal Perera’s blazing knock of 35 from 25 balls as Sri Lanka lost four quick wickets for 16 runs to slump to 94 for 5 from a relatively strong 78 for 1 in little under three overs.

Bhanuka Rakaspakse (33 not out off 26 balls), then launched into Australia weak-link Marcus Stoinis (0/35 in 3 overs) to get Sri Lanka somewhat back on track, which looked improbable after Starc's second spell.

IMAGE: Charith Asalanka sends the ball high over the boundary as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade looks on. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

However, Perera and last match's hero Charith Asalanka (35 off 27 balls) added 63 runs in little over seven overs to set up the platform.

Asalanka was the first to get off the blocks when he slog-swept Glenn Maxwell over deep mid-wicket for a six and also swept behind square for a boundary.

IMAGE: Australia spinner Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of Charith Asalanka with teammate Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

He then got another four off Josh Hazlewood's bowling before Perera also joined the fun. He smacked Starc for a six over long-on in his signature typical 'Sanath Jayasuriya style' but the left-arm speedster then bowled one that jagged back late and landed in the blockhole at a good pace. Perera couldn't even bring his bat down before it disturbed the stumps.

Before that, Asalanka was dismissed by leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who easily was the most influential bowler on a good batting track with astounding figures of 2 for 12 in four overs. He bowled 12 dot balls which is equivalent to two overs without a single run being scored.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing Kusal Perera. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It was because of Zampa that Sri Lanka, despite their batters playing some great shots in between, did not get the requisite momentum during the those middle overs.

Add to it he and Starc shared the spoils to make it difficult for opposition batters.

It was Rajapakse's four boundaries and a six that lent muscle to their score in the end.