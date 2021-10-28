News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: All-rounder Hardik back in the nets!

PICS: All-rounder Hardik back in the nets!

By Rediff Cricket
October 28, 2021 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya bowls in the nets at a practice session on Wednesday 

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya bowls in the nets at a practice session on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

These pictures of Hardik Pandya is bound to bring optimism and cheer to scores of Indian cricket fans.

The Indian all-rounder was clicked batting AND BOWLING in the nets during practice on Wednesday.   

 

'■■■■■■■■■■■□□□ LOADING @hardikpandya7 ' #TeamIndia ' #T20WorldCup,' the BCCI captioned photos of Hardik in the nets. 

Hardik Pandya bowls in the nets at a practice session on Wednesday

Hardik bowled close to 20 minutes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur in one of the nets while chief coach Ravi Shastri and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni closely monitored Hardik's progress.

He also did short sprints, under the watchful eyes of strength and conditioning coach Sohum Desai and physio Nitin Patel during India's nets session on Wednesday.

Hardik's inability to bowl has disturbed the balance of the Indian team at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya bats in the nets 

Hardik, who last rolled his arms over in the Sri Lanka series in July, did not bowl a single over for Mumbai Indians in the second leg of IPL in the UAE.

He also hurt his shoulder during the campaign opener against Pakistan on Sunday but all seems well now as Hardik was seen giving it a real go at the practice session. 

While Kohli has backed Hardik to play as a pure batsmen he scored just 11 off 8 balls against Pakistan. Finding his groove with the ball is what Kohli, Shastri, Dhoni and the team management would be expecting of him. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies
Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies
Waqar apologises for Namaz comment
Waqar apologises for Namaz comment
India not out of tournament just after one loss: Yusuf
India not out of tournament just after one loss: Yusuf
Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150
Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150
High petrol, diesel: Maruti to widen CNG portfolio
High petrol, diesel: Maruti to widen CNG portfolio
Sensex plummets 1,159 points to end below 60K
Sensex plummets 1,159 points to end below 60K
TV actor Kamya Panjabi joins Congress
TV actor Kamya Panjabi joins Congress

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Do-Or-Die For India Against New Zealand

Do-Or-Die For India Against New Zealand

Harbhajan asks journo to listen to Raja's view on Amir

Harbhajan asks journo to listen to Raja's view on Amir

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances