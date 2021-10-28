PICS: All-rounder Hardik back in the nets!

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya bowls in the nets at a practice session on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

These pictures of Hardik Pandya is bound to bring optimism and cheer to scores of Indian cricket fans.

The Indian all-rounder was clicked batting AND BOWLING in the nets during practice on Wednesday.

'■■■■■■■■■■■□□□ LOADING @hardikpandya7 ' #TeamIndia ' #T20WorldCup,' the BCCI captioned photos of Hardik in the nets.

Hardik bowled close to 20 minutes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur in one of the nets while chief coach Ravi Shastri and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni closely monitored Hardik's progress.

He also did short sprints, under the watchful eyes of strength and conditioning coach Sohum Desai and physio Nitin Patel during India's nets session on Wednesday.

Hardik's inability to bowl has disturbed the balance of the Indian team at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Hardik, who last rolled his arms over in the Sri Lanka series in July, did not bowl a single over for Mumbai Indians in the second leg of IPL in the UAE.

He also hurt his shoulder during the campaign opener against Pakistan on Sunday but all seems well now as Hardik was seen giving it a real go at the practice session.

While Kohli has backed Hardik to play as a pure batsmen he scored just 11 off 8 balls against Pakistan. Finding his groove with the ball is what Kohli, Shastri, Dhoni and the team management would be expecting of him.