De Kock apologises for BLM snub, says he will take a knee in future

October 28, 2021 13:19 IST
IMAGE: Quinton de Kock said that he didn't mean to disrespect anyone by not taking a knee. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Quinton de Kock has apologised for pulling out of Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive that players must "take a knee" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game.

De Kock, who has revealed he has mixed race family, said he meant no disrespect and "would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again" in a statement released via CSA on Thursday.

 

"I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example," De Kock said.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.

"I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone. I'm deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused."

De Kock says his change of heart came after the players had a meeting with the CSA board on Wednesday evening.

"I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important. I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

"Since our chat with the board, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions. I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided."

De Kock also revealed for the first time that he is from a mixed race family.

"My half-sisters are Coloured and my step mum is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement."

The wicketkeeper-batsman hopes to return to the team for Saturday’s third group game against Sri Lanka.

"I love every one of my teammates, and I love nothing more than playing cricket for South Africa. I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba (Bavuma).

"If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
