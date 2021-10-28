News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will put my name in IPL auction, confirms Warner

Will put my name in IPL auction, confirms Warner

Source: PTI
October 28, 2021 20:36 IST
'By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start.'

David Warner

IMAGE: Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner says being left out of the team’s playing eleven during the UAE leg of IPL 2021 was a ‘tough pill to swallow’ and he is yet to get answers for it. Photograph: BCCI

Australia opener David Warner will put himself back into the Indian Premier League auction pool as he does not expect Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain him for the 2022 season.

Warner, who captained the Sunrisers to their maiden title in 2016, was not picked for the last six games of the 2021 season in the UAE.

 

He was stripped of captaincy during the India leg of the tournament earlier.

"I will put my name in the auction. By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start," Warner told SEN radio.

He said being left out of the Sunrisers playing eleven was a "tough pill to swallow".

"I kind of laughed at the reasoning that two guys were hitting the ball out of the middle a little bit better than I was. Given that when you're playing the game you're playing the scenario.

"Obviously there are a lot of moving parts around there. What you have to do as a professional athlete is take it on the chin and do everything you can for the team.

"Not being able to go there, run drinks and be around was when it sort of hit home that it could be personal, and I'm still yet to get those answers," said the southpaw, who is currently in the UAE with Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

The mega auction is expected to be held in December or January.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
