T20 World Cup PICS: India vs Pakistan

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli plays a defensive shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the T20 World Cup match, at Dubai International Stadium, on Sunday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Virat Kohli hit a dogged half-century to help India recover after the loss of early wickets and finish on a healthy 151 for 7 in their 20 overs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match, in Dubai, on Sunday.

India were on the backfoot early after pacer Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3) in his first two overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, preferred ahead of Ishan Kishan, also failed to make most of the opportunity and was caught behind off Hasan Ali for 11, and India were reeling at 31 for 3 in the sixth over.

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after dismissing India opener Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Kohli then led the recovery in the company of Rishabh Pant (39 from 30 balls), as the duo put on 53 runs for the fourth wicket.

India’s skipper and Pant were the only two batsmen to go past the 20-run mark.

Kohli’s 57 off 48 deliveries was his 29th T20 half-century for India and his 10th at World Cups, and came at a particularly important time for his team after a fiery opening spell from Afridi blew apart the top order.

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi celebrates the wicket of K L Rahul with teammate Babar Azam. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

But Kohli anchored India’s recovery, helping his side to 60/3 at the midway point of the innings, before upping the scoring rate in the second half of the innings.

Rishabh Pant’s 39 off 30 had Pakistan sweating before Shadab Khan removed him caught and bowled in the 13th over.

Ravindra Jadeja, promoted up the order, struggled to get going while scoring a patchy run-a-ball 13.

IMAGE: Hasan Ali celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

But Kohli looked secure throughout his knock, bringing up the half-century with a clip to deep midwicket as he helped his side to a competitive total - something that seemed some way off at 6 for 2 in the third over.

Kohli's fifty means he goes above Chris Gayle and become the leading half-century scorer in T20 World Cup history with 10.

He now averages 83.4 across 17 World Cup innings.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli waves to the stands after completing 50. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

But his innings came to an end at the hands of Afridi, who returned for the penultimate over, bamboozling India's skipper with a slower-ball bouncer that was edged behind.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scrambled 18 runs off the last eight balls, leaving Pakistan with 152 to chase for a first T20 World Cup win over their neighbours.