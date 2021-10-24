T20 World Cup PICS: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Images from the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim cuts the ball for a boundary during the ICC men's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, in Sharjah, on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Opener Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim scored impressive half centuries to steer Bangladesh to a competitive 171 for 4 against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

Joining forces in the eighth over, when the side was struggling at 56 for 2, Naim and Rahim stitched a quick 73-run stand in 8.3 overs to keep the momentum going.

Naim hit six boundaries in his 52-ball 62 while Rahim was unbeaten on 57 off 37 balls, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh opener Liton Das. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Bangladesh openers Naim and Liton Das waited for a couple of overs before going for big shots. The duo looked good for a substantial partnership before Das got out for 16 in sixth over off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara.

Das made room for himself to drive a fuller delivery over the ring but picked mid-off fielder Dasun Shanaka.

The dismissal led to an ugly scene between the batter and bowler and the umpires had to step in to calm down frayed tempers.

Kumara charged towards Das, who reacted instantly. The duo exchanged a few words, their heads almost butting each other before they were separated even as there was some pushing and shoving among the players.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka pacer Chamika Karunaratne breaks into a celebratory run after dismissing Shakib Al Hasan. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (10) was in the thick of things as soon as he came in to bat and hit two fours in the seventh over off Charith Asalanka, but was clean-bowled by Chamika Karunaratne in the next.

From 41 for 1 at the end of the powerplay overs, Bangladesh were 72 for 2 at the halfway mark.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Perera looks on. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The diminutive Rahim was then on song, hitting Wanindu Hasaranga for a six in the 11th over before adding another maximum in the 13th over off Binura Fernando.

The Bangladeshis were beginning to open up their arms and Naim got to his 50 off 44 balls in the 14th over with a four off Lahiru Kumara while Rahim smashed two consecutive boundaries off Hasaranga in the 15th over.

The duo added 46 runs in the five overs after the 10th before Bangladesh mustered another 53 runs from the final five overs.

Naim was out in the 17th over as he mistimed a pull shot for Binura Fernando to take a catch off his own bowling.