Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Dubai fan fare as India take on Pakistan

PIX: Dubai fan fare as India take on Pakistan

By Rediff Cricket
October 24, 2021 19:51 IST
Cricket's most-watched rivalry returned on Sunday with India taking on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage match at the Dubai International stadium. Needless to say, a housefull turned up to watch the action.


Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.

 

For the record, Pakistan have never beaten India in World Cups, ODIs or T20s.

India have won all five matches against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, starting from the inaugural one in 2007.

Take a look at the mood in the stands:

Photographs: Getty Images

