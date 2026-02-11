T20 World Cup: Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India

India's biggest challenge could come from an unexpected source -- Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

IMAGE: Usman Tariq could turn the game on February 15. Photograph: ICC/X

When India take on Pakistan in their high-voltage T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on February 15, most of the focus will naturally be on the big names -- Shaheen Afridi with the new ball, Babar Azam at the top, and the familiar match-winners who have defined this rivalry for years.

Key Points Usman Tariq's pause and sling-arm delivery make it hard for batters to pick timing, leading to mistimed shots and forced errors, especially in T20 conditions.

Despite repeated reports for a suspect action, biomechanical tests have confirmed his delivery is within ICC limits, making him a legal but deceptive threat.

Familiarity with the pitch, variable bounce, and grip under lights amplify the effectiveness of his flatter, skiddy deliveries, giving Pakistan an edge.

Yet it could be Pakistan's lesser-known off-spinner Usman Tariq who poses the trickiest challenge, because his unusual, pause induced bowling action and variations have already shown a knack for breaking batting rhythm and forcing mistakes from even well-set players.

Unorthodox Action Disrupts Rhythm

The cricket world still hasn't quite figured out what to make of Tariq but the opposition batters are quickly realising that facing him is far more uncomfortable than it looks from the outside.

At first glance, Tariq's bowling action appears unconventional with a noticeable pause near the crease followed by a low, sling-like release that resembles a sidearm throw.

It is not the sort of technique coaches would traditionally teach young bowlers, yet it is precisely this unorthodox style that has made him one of Pakistan's most intriguing weapons ahead of their blockbuster T20 World Cup clash against India on February 15 in Colombo.

In modern T20 cricket, where batters rely heavily on rhythm, muscle memory and predictable release points, Tariq's biggest strength lies in disruption.

The 30 year old's pause breaks a batter's timing, his quicker arm speed rushes strokes, and the ball often skids off the surface rather than offering obvious turn, making it difficult to line him up for big shots.

Even well-set players find themselves adjusting at the last moment, which is often when mistakes happen.

Legally Cleared Yet Controversial

What makes his rise even more compelling is his journey which was not straightforward or glamorous. Years ago according to The Times of India newspaper, while living in Dubai, he watched the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story with his cousin Haseeb ur Rahman, and the struggles depicted in the movie -- particularly Dhoni balancing work with his cricket dreams -- struck a deeply personal chord.

Inspired by that story, Tariq decided to return to Pakistan and pursue cricket seriously, leaving behind stability for uncertainty in the hope of building a career in the sport.

The early years were anything but easy. He spent time grinding through domestic cricket, bowling on modest grounds with little attention or recognition, and waiting for an opportunity that did not immediately come.

Eventually, however, a video of his unusual bowling action began circulating on social media, drawing curiosity and debate in equal measure. What initially looked strange soon began to look deceptive and effective, and before long, selectors started taking notice.

With uniqueness, however, also came scrutiny. Tariq's action has twice been reported during the Pakistan Super League for a suspected illegal delivery, sparking heated debates online and even on the field.

Opposition players have questioned whether he was 'throwing' the ball, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, whose dismissal at the hands of Tariq sparked a row. Returning to the Australian dugout, Green's gesture suggested that Tariq was 'chucking' and social media criticism followed every appearance.

Tariq later responded in an Instagram post, sharing a video of a child crying with the caption, 'After getting out'.

The bowler has previously explained he has 'two elbows' in his arm and that it bends naturally.

'There are two corners on my (elbow) which makes it hard for me to straighten,' he told Abu Dhabi's The National newspaper

'That makes confusion for the spectators. I have given two tests at labs in Pakistan. My action was cleared.'

'When I went for the test, within one week, it was cleared. I didn't get the answer that you have to change your action, or improve the degrees. I was confident about my action because I know that I am not throwing.'

Tariq has twice been reported for a suspected illegal action while representing the Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Yet on both occasions, biomechanical testing at Lahore's National Cricket Academy cleared him, confirming that his elbow extension remains within the ICC's permitted 15-degree limit.

Indian Umpire Anil Chaudhary stated that the action, though different, was completely legal.

'I have received a video regarding Usman Tariq's bowling action. If you look at his action, it is slightly side-on and a bit different, and he bowls with a slight pause. However, since he delivers all his balls in the same manner, and in his arm, there is no bending and straightening as per the guidelines, the action is absolutely fine,' Chaudhary said in the video.

'It is different, and he bowls with a pause, but he delivers all balls in the same way. In my opinion, his action is fair, and this is a fair delivery,' the umpire stated.

Australia's Pakistan-born batter Usman Khawaja urged fans not to unfairly label him after he had already passed multiple tests. 'There aren't many things worse than being called a chucker in cricket. The stigma is real. The man is just doing his best and has been cleared twice. Let's have some perspective and understanding and stop jumping to conclusions,' Khawaja posted on Instagram.

Favourable Conditions in Colombo

For Tariq, the controversy has not altered his confidence. He has consistently maintained that the bend in his arm is natural due to his anatomy and that he has never relied on illegal means.

More importantly, the results back him up. In his maiden T20 World Cup outing, he returned figures of 3/27 and emerged as Pakistan's most effective bowler on the night, not only picking up key wickets but also keeping the scoring rate under control during the crucial middle overs.

That ability to choke runs could be particularly significant against India. The Indian batting line-up is filled with fluent stroke-makers who thrive when the ball comes nicely onto the bat, but they have occasionally struggled against bowlers who vary pace cleverly and break the tempo of the innings.

The conditions in Colombo may further tilt the balance in his favour. The surfaces there, especially under lights, tend to offer some grip and variable bounce as the match progresses, and slower bowlers who fire the ball in flatter often extract more assistance than traditional loop-heavy spinners.

Pakistan have already played two matches at the venue and understand how the pitch behaves, which gives Tariq valuable familiarity heading into the contest.

X-Factor Against India

Pakistan Captain Salman Agha has already described him as the team's 'X-factor', and it is not hard to see why.

Usman Tariq, clearly brimming with confidence ahead of the blockbuster clash, added, 'Facing India will be a dream come true. I want to give my all and help Pakistan win the match, even single-handedly if I can. That would be the performance of my life.'

While India's batters are well-versed in handling Pakistan's established stars, Tariq remains relatively new at the international level, which means there is limited footage and fewer prepared match-ups. That element of surprise can be decisive in high-pressure tournaments, where even a couple of tight overs can change the course of a chase or force a batting side into errors.

Tariq may not yet carry the reputation of a senior match-winner, but tournaments are often shaped by players who arrive without hype and deliver when it matters most. With his unusual action, growing confidence and conditions likely to suit his style, he represents exactly that kind of threat.