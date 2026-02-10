Pakistan won't have it easy against India: Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said it not going to be easy for Pakistan to defeat India in their ICC T20 World Cup group match come February 15.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan last met in the Asia Cup final in September, the tournament that was won by India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his excitement for India's much-anticipated fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, and also shared the names of his favourite players from the Indian team.

Key Points Sourav Ganguly looks forward to the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on February 15 in Colombo.

Ganguly feels Pakistan will find it tough to beat a confident Indian team

He revealed his favourite Indian players in the current squad: Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

Reacting on India's Group A match against Pakistan, Ganguly said, "It will be a big World Cup match. The match is on 15th February, it is not going to be easy for Pakistan to defeat India. India is a very good team."

Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Ganguly also shared his thoughts on the blazing start of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In their first Group A fixture, Indian team defeated USA by 29 runs where the skipper Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 84 runs off just 49 balls.

"The tournament has started really well. So far, it doesn't look that any team is out of place be it Netherlands, Scotland or Nepal. In the Indian team, Abhishek Sharma, Bumrah, Surya, and Ishan Kishan are my favourites," he said.

The former BCCI President's comments came after the Government of Pakistan, on Monday, directed their national cricket team to take the field on February 15, for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions, India, in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Now, the Men in Blue are in Delhi for their next clash against Namibia on February 12.

- Also Read: T20 World Cup: How India-Pakistan Game Was Saved