India match boycott only to get Bangladesh respect: Pakistan

India match boycott only to get Bangladesh respect: Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 10, 2026 22:17 IST
February 10, 2026 22:17 IST

Pakistan cricket team

IMAGE: After negotiations between the Pakistan Cricket Board, Bangladesh Cricket Board and ICC, the Pakistan government withdrew the boycott order on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Pakistan government withdrew their boycott of India match on Monday.
  • Pakistan government had said its national team would not take the field against India in solidarity with Bangladesh.
  • Bangladesh were ousted from the T20 World Cup for refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan's decision to boycott their T20 World Cup match against India was aimed solely at securing "respect" for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were ousted from the World Cup for refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan government said its national team would not take the field against India for their group game in the T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo.

However, after negotiations between the PCB, Bangladesh Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan government withdrew the boycott order on Monday.

"We did not discuss anything apart from Bangladesh, our only purpose was to get Bangladesh respect, to highlight the injustice done to them. And you saw that whatever demands Bangladesh made, they were accepted. That's it," Naqvi said on Tuesday.

"We had no personal interest in the meeting ... our task was purely related to Bangladesh. The government made the decision on that (basis).

"When their demands have been accepted, and it has been acknowledged that injustice was done to them, we are playing after that," he added.

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka convinced Pakistan to end boycott

Naqvi had on Sunday met his Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam and ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja in Lahore, to resolve the standoff over Pakistan's proposed boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release on Monday. 

"...this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," the statement from Pakistan government added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also had received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who too urged him to allow the team to play the match.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

