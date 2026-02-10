HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan's T20 World Cup boycott row: 'India focussed only on cricket'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 10, 2026 19:38 IST
February 10, 2026 19:38 IST

Despite uncertainties, Team India remained focused on the cricket and are prepared to face Pakistan in their upcoming clash in the T20 World Cup, said assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan during Team India's practice session. Photograph: BCCI/X
Key Points

  • India was always mentally prepared to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, regardless of the uncertainties.
  • The Indian team is consciously avoiding political discourse to focus solely on the cricket aspect of their high-profile clash against Pakistan.
  • Pakistan withdrew their boycott of India match following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India were always mentally prepared to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup league game and the neighbouring country's recent decision to end its boycott has only firmed up the team's focus on cricketing matters, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Monday.

Pakistan had earlier announced that it would skip the February 15 contest against India in Colombo citing government directives, but over the weekend the PCB conveyed to the ICC that the team would take part in all its scheduled matches, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the marquee fixture.

Ten Doeschate said the Indian dressing room never allowed the off-field developments to affect its preparation.

"No, like I said, you know we kind of accepted that as a status quo and until we got there and they didn't show up we were assuming we were going to play," the former Netherlands captain told the media ahead of the team's departure for Sri Lanka.

The South African-born coach reiterated that the players were consciously keeping away from the political discourse that has accompanied the contest.

"We are also trying to stay clear of all the politics. I have mentioned before about the sentiments of the country and the different politics between the two countries, but I think it's really important for us just to focus on the cricket side of things," he said.

Pakistan Enjoy Slight Advantage

Ten Doeschate, however, acknowledged that Pakistan could enjoy a logistical edge having already spent considerable time in Colombo.

"It's going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks and we are fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture next week," he added.

India will play Namibia on February 12 and Ten Doeschate believes that clarity over Pakistan's participation will allow both teams to approach the contest purely as a sporting rivalry.

With the ICC facilitating dialogue between the stakeholders to ensure the tournament proceeds smoothly, the focus now shifts firmly to the field where another high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter awaits.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
