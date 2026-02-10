HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan smashes Pakistan to huge total vs USA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 10, 2026 21:11 IST

Sahibzada Farhan's blistering half-century and a solid contribution from Babar Azam propelled Pakistan to a competitive score against the USA in their T20 World Cup encounter.

Sahibzada Farhan

IMAGE: Sahibzada Farhan's maiden half-century in the T20 World Cup lifted Pakistan to a huge total against USA. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sahibzada Farhan's explosive fifty powered Pakistan to a huge total against USA.
  • Babar Azam contributed with a fluent knock 46, forming a crucial partnership with Farhan to steady Pakistan.
  • USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk once again impressed, with figures of 4/25.

A power-filled fifty by opener Sahibzada Farhan powered Pakistan to a healthy 190 for nine against USA in a Group A T20 World Cup match, at the Sinhalese Sports Club, in Colombo, on Tuesday.

Farhan dominated right from the start, smashing an entertaining 73 from 41 balls. His 81-run stand for the third wicket with veteran Babar Azam, who stroked 46 from 32 balls, boosted Pakistan in the middle overs.

 

Put into bat, Pakistan's openers Farhan and Saim Ayub hit their way to 56 for no loss in five overs.

But pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) got rid of both Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha in the space of five deliveries in the sixth over to put brakes on Pakistan's momentum.

Farhan was as usual all muscles, smoking bowlers for regular sixes. His huge six off spinner Milind Kumar was a testimony of his brute power.

Farhan's attacking knock also allowed Babar to settle in and then play his shots in the first match under lights at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

In fact, the right-hander, whose strike-rate of 110 is the lowest for any batter in the history of the T20 World Cup, took 20 balls to smash his first six.

Babar, Farhan rally Pakistan in middle overs

But once he got some kind of rhythm, Babar looked all class, using cross-batted shots to find some boundaries.

He took a toll on left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh, carving him for a six and two fours in the 12th over as Pakistan run-rate gradually touched 10 an over.

Farhan raced to his ninth T20 fifty -- his first in the T20 World Cup, from just 27 balls.

But Babar's inherent lack of power in his batting snapped his stay, as Milind took an excellent diving catch at deep off spinner Mohammad Mohsin.

Farhan perished soon after, dismissed by Harmeet as Sanjay Krishnamurthi took a well-judged running catch at long-off.

All-rounder Shadab Khan provided the flourish with a quickfire cameo of 30 from 12 balls, which included four boundaries and a six.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
