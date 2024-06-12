News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We wanted to win in 14 overs, but pitch made it difficult'

Source: PTI
June 12, 2024 04:38 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam scored a gritty 33 off as many balls as Pakistan beat Canada for their first victory in the T20 World Cup in New York on Tuesday. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was relieved after the team’s first victory in the T20 World Cup in New York on Tuesday, but lamented that they couldn't complete their chase of 107 in fewer overs because the pitch was difficult to bat on.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats against the United States and India in their first two Group A matches, the match against Canada was a must-win for Pakistan.

 

Chasing a modest target, Pakistan rode on Mohammad Rizwan's run-a-ball unbeaten 53 and Babar's 33 to get over the line in 17.3 overs.

"Good for us, we need this win! We started well with the bowling; in the first six overs we knew we had to be up to the mark," said Babar at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It was in our mind (to get over the USA's net run rate), to win before 14 overs, but the pitch made it difficult."

After scoring a run-a-ball 33, Babar was out, caught in the slips while trying to guide a delivery down to third man. The dismissal left the Pakistan skipper angry.

"Because I got out with the same shot twice (against India)! This is my shot, but sometimes you need success. I'll try my best."

India are currently placed atop Group A ahead of the US on run-rate, both having won their opening matches.

Pakistan climbed to third with two points from three games, ahead of Canada (2) and Ireland (0).

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar felt it was a difficult wicket to bat early on.

"Definitely, it was a bit disappointing. We wanted to play a positive brand of cricket and I think the wicket was not very helpful. It was difficult to bat early on - not a good toss to lose. We were about 25 to 30 runs short," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
