Rediff.com  » Cricket » Akmal Apologises For Sikh Remarks

Akmal Apologises For Sikh Remarks

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 11, 2024 11:16 IST
Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has apologised to Harbhajan Singh for his 'inappropriate and disrespectful' comments about Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh's religion during the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Akmal said he was 'truly sorry' for his offensive remarks about Sikhs, which had elicited a strong reaction from Harbhajan on social media.

'I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology', Akmal said.

The controversy began when a video reposted by Harbhajan showed Akmal, while participating in a discussion on the Pakistan news channel ARY News, made disparaging comments about Arshdeep's religion.

Harbhajan was infuriated by Akmal's comments, saying, 'Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akmal.. You should know the history of Sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders. Shame on you... Have some gratitude.'

REDIFF CRICKET
