Pak mentor Hayden keen to play India in final

Pak mentor Hayden keen to play India in final

Source: PTI
November 09, 2022 20:17 IST
Matthew Hayden sounded a warning to their next rivals, saying his bowling attack is yet to produce its best.

IMAGE: Matthew Hayden sounded a warning to their next rivals, saying Pakistan's bowling attack is yet to produce its best. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden wants to play the World Cup final against India.

An India-Pakistan clash generates much interest, mostly to the level of obsession, which was evident in the Group stage when Virat Kohli earned plaudits for orchestrating his team's much talked-about victory under pressure.

 

Pakistan stormed into the final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand and now await the winner of the second semi-final between India and England. India play England in Adelaide on Thursday.

"I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle," he said when asked which opponent he will choose for the final.

It will be Pakistan's third appearance in the T20 World Cup final. They had finished runners-up to India in the inaugural edition in 2007 and claimed the title two years later.

The former Australian opener sounded a warning to their next rivals, saying his bowling attack is yet to produce its best.

"Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final)," Hayden said.

He also felt that playing at the MCG would suit his batters. 

"Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne. Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years. (Mohammad) Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets.

"The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistent 150s.

"If Pakistan on their day turn up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament you got to fight."

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
