Pakistan register a T20I record after win over Kiwis

Pakistan register a T20I record after win over Kiwis

By Rediff Cricket
November 09, 2022 19:36 IST
Pakistan's Shan Masood celebrates hitting the winning runs against New Zealand during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday

IMAGE: Pakistan's Shan Masood celebrates hitting the winning runs against New Zealand during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semi-final in the ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney, on Wednesday.

 

It was their 18th victory over the Kiwis and in doing so, Pakistan created a record for head-to-head wins.

Pakistan's total of 18 wins over New Zealand is a record for most wins by a team over the other in T20Is. The second and third positions are jointly held by India -- which has 17 wins each over West Indies and Sri Lanka in T20Is – and England which has 17 wins over Pakistan in T20Is.

Opening batter Mohammad Rizwan was awarded the 'Man of the Match' for his half-century.

Pakistan will play either India or England in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

 

Rediff Cricket
