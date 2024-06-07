'Not helping your team': Pathan blasts Babar

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats during his 44 off 43 balls. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X.com

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was at the receiving end of criticism after former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took an indirect jibe at his slow-paced knock against the USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The co-hosts USA pulled off an early upset by defeating one of the tournament's favourites Pakistan in a Super Over thriller.

On the Dallas surface which was less tenacious and unpredictable to New York, Babar struggled to score run-a-ball in his first 23 deliveries.

He managed to muster up just nine runs in the 23 balls that he faced. After understanding the nature of the surface he went on to score runs at a 170-plus strike rate before getting dismissed by Jessy Singh on 44(43).

Pathan slammed the Pakistan skipper for his knock and felt that Babar didn't help his team's cause.

"On a fairly decent batting condition as a captain if you are playing 40+ ball inning with 100 strike rate. You aren't helping your team cause," Pathan wrote on X.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was in sync with Pathan's views and felt Babar looked out of rhythm against a disciplined USA bowling line-up.

"I have seen Babar Azam play many fine innings. This 44(43) won't be among them. On a decent surface, he looked strangely out of rhythm," Bhogle wrote on X.