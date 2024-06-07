News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Not helping your team': Pathan blasts Babar

'Not helping your team': Pathan blasts Babar

Source: ANI
June 07, 2024 09:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats during his 44 off 43 balls.Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X.com

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was at the receiving end of criticism after former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took an indirect jibe at his slow-paced knock against the USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The co-hosts USA pulled off an early upset by defeating one of the tournament's favourites Pakistan in a Super Over thriller.

 

On the Dallas surface which was less tenacious and unpredictable to New York, Babar struggled to score run-a-ball in his first 23 deliveries.

He managed to muster up just nine runs in the 23 balls that he faced. After understanding the nature of the surface he went on to score runs at a 170-plus strike rate before getting dismissed by Jessy Singh on 44(43).

Pathan slammed the Pakistan skipper for his knock and felt that Babar didn't help his team's cause.

"On a fairly decent batting condition as a captain if you are playing 40+ ball inning with 100 strike rate. You aren't helping your team cause," Pathan wrote on X.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was in sync with Pathan's views and felt Babar looked out of rhythm against a disciplined USA bowling line-up.

"I have seen Babar Azam play many fine innings. This 44(43) won't be among them. On a decent surface, he looked strangely out of rhythm," Bhogle wrote on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Captain Babar on what went wrong for Pakistan vs USA
Captain Babar on what went wrong for Pakistan vs USA
T20 WC: Pitch concerns over India-Pakistan match!
T20 WC: Pitch concerns over India-Pakistan match!
Pandya hails experience, honesty of India bowlers
Pandya hails experience, honesty of India bowlers
Gullak 4 Review
Gullak 4 Review
10 Ways Sugar Harms Your Body
10 Ways Sugar Harms Your Body
Action Packed OTT This Week!
Action Packed OTT This Week!
Mumbaikar Guides USA To Stun Pakistan
Mumbaikar Guides USA To Stun Pakistan

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Big Upset! USA stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Big Upset! USA stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Dravid Watches USA Upset Pakistan

Dravid Watches USA Upset Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances