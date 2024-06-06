Pandya hails experience, honesty of India bowlers

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates his first wicket against Ireland with his India team-mates. Photograph: BCCI / X

Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder, has expressed his confidence in the team's bowling attack, led by the experienced Jasprit Bumrah, to carry them through the T20 World Cup.

He highlighted the unit's experience, intensity, and strong team spirit as key factors in their success. India kicked off their campaign with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Ireland.

Pandya emphasized the vast experience within the bowling group, boasting a combined total of 892 T20 matches. He singled out Bumrah, the world's No. 1 ranked bowler, as a pillar of strength, alongside the recent brilliance of Mohammed Siraj and the consistent development of young talent Arshdeep Singh.

"So we have a lot of experience, especially in bowling where we have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, who is the number one bowler by far. We have (Mohammed) Siraj, who has been tremendous in recent years," Pandya added, attributing some of their success to the positive team dynamic, ""There is a lot of experience, lot of honesty within the bowling core group, and the wicket has also helped a lot today (Wednesday),"

He acknowledged the helpful nature of the pitch with its variable bounce and seam movement, which aided the bowlers in their performance. Expressing delight at the winning start, Pandya stressed its importance for building momentum throughout the tournament. He spoke of the team's excitement to be playing in America and the satisfaction of seeing their hard work pay off. Following the match, batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed Hardik's readiness to bowl his full quota of four overs.

The all-rounder, who battled chronic injuries in the past, emphasized his focus on the present and the importance of self-belief. "Hardik at 30 is a much easier job than Hardik at 20," he stated, reflecting on his personal growth and the dedication he's invested in honing his skills. This approach, he explained, involves extensive practice to fully understand his capabilities. Looking ahead, Pandya expressed his anticipation for the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash on Sunday.

He acknowledged the intense emotions surrounding the match but urged his team to maintain discipline and focus on their collective goal. With a potent bowling attack brimming with experience and a clear focus on teamwork, India, under Hardik Pandya's confident leadership, looks well-positioned for a strong run in the T20 World Cup.

As with all the entire cricketing fraternity, the upcoming tie against Pakistan was very much on his mind.

"India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt. So, if we can do that, I think it will be a one more nice day for us," Hardik concluded.