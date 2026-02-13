HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: 'No need to panic': Head after Aussie collapse

T20 World Cup: 'No need to panic': Head after Aussie collapse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 13, 2026 16:55 IST

Australia

IMAGE: Injury concerns continue to haunt Australia, with Mitchell Marsh sidelined due to a groin issue, while Tim David returned from a hamstring strain. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia were dealt an early blow in their quest to reach the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup after the depleted former champions crashed to a 23-run defeat by Zimbabwe in Colombo on Friday.

Key Points

  • Travis Head acknowledges Australia's defeat and draws parallels to their 2023 ODI World Cup journey.
  • Australia faces injury concerns with key players sidelined, impacting their performance in the T20 World Cup.

Stand-in Australia skipper Travis Head, however, said there was no need to panic, drawing parallels with their 2023 ODI World Cup triumph that began with back-to-back defeats.

Head Reflects on World Cup Setback

"We've been there before. I said at the toss, we saw it in 2023 with a few defeats and injuries. We have a few guys here who were there in India in 2023 and we'll look to navigate this situation and use that blueprint."

'170 Was Chaseable'

Explaining the decision to bowl first, Head said the surface appeared slightly tacky but felt 170 was chaseable.

 

"We thought it's a good wicket. A bit tacky at the start and we thought it would be even through the two innings. Even though we only took two wickets, I thought they were a bit under par."

"But we lost early wickets and came under pressure. They played well. I still felt like we'd have taken the score and were happy to chase that."

"The feedback throughout was that it was a good wicket. We put ourselves under pressure by losing wickets. We found a partnership in the middle but we left ourselves with too many."

Injury concerns continue to haunt Australia, with Mitchell Marsh sidelined due to a groin issue, while Tim David returned from a hamstring strain.

The pace attack is also depleted, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable -- the first time since 2011 that Australia are featuring at a World Cup without Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc together.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
