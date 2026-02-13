HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: No Plan for Tariq? Kishan Reveals India's Game Plan

T20 World Cup: No Plan for Tariq? Kishan Reveals India's Game Plan

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2026 10:04 IST

x

India is gearing up to face Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq with a calm and collected approach, focusing on their natural game and trusting their strengths in the high-stakes cricket match.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan confident as India eye Pakistan showdown. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • India is preparing to face Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq in Sunday's high-stakes match.
  • Ishan Kishan says the Indian team is not anxious and have completed their preparations for facing Pakistan's spin attack.
  • India aims to maintain a 'keep it simple' approach against Pakistan's variety and unpredictability.

As India gear up for their high-stakes battle clash against Pakistan, the focus will be on how they tackle Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's 'X-factor' has built intrigue with his variations and many see him as a potential game-changer when the two rivals meet.

 

Kishan Shuts Down Tariq Buzz

According to wicket-keeper-batter Ishan Kishan, inside the Indian camp, there's no visible anxiety.

After India's dominant 93 run win over Namibia, Ishan Kishan was asked whether facing Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus and his awkward, unorthodox spin had served as ideal preparation for tackling Tariq and Pakistan's spin-heavy attack.

'I think we've already done the preparation part. Now it's just about watching the ball and playing our natural game,' Kishan said at the post-match press conference.

'If the ball is there to hit, as batters, we feel like going for it because it's a T20 game and we're trying to set a good total. But we also have to believe in our strengths.'

For Kishan, preparation at this level isn't about obsessing over one bowler. It's about clarity and trust in the basics.

'There's nothing as such that we have to prepare. At this level, we watch a few videos and get an idea of the kind of bowling we'll face. We're just keeping it simple.'

India's Vulnerabilities and Strengths

Still, the Namibia game wasn't entirely flawless. Several Indian batters fell to spin, briefly exposing a vulnerability that Pakistan's experienced tweakers will surely note.

Meanwhile, India bring confidence and momentum into the clash, while Pakistan bring variety and unpredictability.

Whether India's calm 'keep it simple' approach holds firm against Tariq's variations will soon be revealed when the arch-rivals lock horns on Sunday.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India
Ashwin Backs Pakistan Spinner's Unusual Action
Ashwin Backs Pakistan Spinner's Unusual Action
Hardik Once Again Steps Up To Show His True Value!
Hardik Once Again Steps Up To Show His True Value!
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Farhan vows fireworks against India in Colombo
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Farhan vows fireworks against India in Colombo
India Vs Pakistan: 'We Have Edge Over Them'
India Vs Pakistan: 'We Have Edge Over Them'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Trump Warns Iran Of 'Very Traumatic' Consequences If Nuclear Deal Fails0:53

Trump Warns Iran Of 'Very Traumatic' Consequences If...

'Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' to dictate to us'-3:22

'Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' to dictate to us'-

IAF's Moran Highway Landing Stuns Onlookers3:44

IAF's Moran Highway Landing Stuns Onlookers

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO