T20 World Cup: No Plan for Tariq? Kishan Reveals India's Game Plan

India is gearing up to face Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq with a calm and collected approach, focusing on their natural game and trusting their strengths in the high-stakes cricket match.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan confident as India eye Pakistan showdown. Photograph: BCCI/X

As India gear up for their high-stakes battle clash against Pakistan, the focus will be on how they tackle Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's 'X-factor' has built intrigue with his variations and many see him as a potential game-changer when the two rivals meet.

Kishan Shuts Down Tariq Buzz

According to wicket-keeper-batter Ishan Kishan, inside the Indian camp, there's no visible anxiety.

After India's dominant 93 run win over Namibia, Ishan Kishan was asked whether facing Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus and his awkward, unorthodox spin had served as ideal preparation for tackling Tariq and Pakistan's spin-heavy attack.

'I think we've already done the preparation part. Now it's just about watching the ball and playing our natural game,' Kishan said at the post-match press conference.

'If the ball is there to hit, as batters, we feel like going for it because it's a T20 game and we're trying to set a good total. But we also have to believe in our strengths.'

For Kishan, preparation at this level isn't about obsessing over one bowler. It's about clarity and trust in the basics.

'There's nothing as such that we have to prepare. At this level, we watch a few videos and get an idea of the kind of bowling we'll face. We're just keeping it simple.'

India's Vulnerabilities and Strengths

Still, the Namibia game wasn't entirely flawless. Several Indian batters fell to spin, briefly exposing a vulnerability that Pakistan's experienced tweakers will surely note.

Meanwhile, India bring confidence and momentum into the clash, while Pakistan bring variety and unpredictability.

Whether India's calm 'keep it simple' approach holds firm against Tariq's variations will soon be revealed when the arch-rivals lock horns on Sunday.