Home  » Cricket » 'Expect Kuldeep in the eleven against Pakistan': Gavaskar

'Expect Kuldeep in the eleven against Pakistan': Gavaskar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
February 13, 2026 14:09 IST

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar predicts Kuldeep Yadav will replace Arshdeep Singh in the high-stakes India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, citing favorable conditions for spin and strategic team considerations.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Since Sri Lanka pitches help spinners and India have history of playing three spinners, Kuldeep Yadav is most likely to feature in India’s playing eleven for the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Sunil Gavaskar suggests Suryakumar Yadav's bowling choices indicate a potential change in the line-up for the Pakistan game.
  • He notes Sanju Samson's technical issues with deep crease movement affecting his batting performance.
  • Gavaskar highlights Varun Chakaravarthy's wicket-taking ability and Axar Patel's good form as positive signs for India.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expects leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to come in for pacer Arshdeep Singh in the high-profile T20 World Cup game against arch nemesis Pakistan on Sunday.

Arshdeep was at the receiving end of some punishment from Namibian batters in Delhi on Thursday even though the defending champions prevailed by 93 runs to maintain their winning streak.

He did not complete his full quota of four overs either.

 

"All our bowlers picked up wickets. Arshdeep did not complete his four overs, while Shivam Dube bowled two and Hardik completed his quota. This hints that Kuldeep Yadav could replace Arshdeep against Pakistan.

"Sri Lanka pitches help spinners and India have history of playing three spinners. Expect Kuldeep in the eleven against Pakistan in Colombo," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live'.

He went on to say India skipper Suryakumar Yadav juggled his bowling with the Pakistan game in mind.

"Hardik bowling the first over suggests Arshdeep may not play in the next match against Pakistan. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled only two overs and would have taken five or six wickets if he bowled his full four overs.

"The best part about Varun is that he gets wickets whenever he is asked to bowl. Axar Patel took two wickets in three overs, it's a good sign."

'Sanju Samson has a technical problem'

Gavaskar also explained how batter Sanju Samson, who came in for an unwell Abhishek Sharma, is being hurt by his deep crease movement.

Samson was dismissed after a eight-ball 22, which included three maximums.

"Sanju Samson has a technical problem. He goes too deep in the crease and plays that flick shot. You can only hope he times it in the gap or it goes for a six. He needs to make improvements, especially when he opens against the new ball.

"Namibia were clever with their field placements. They set a field to get Samson out. But it was good that he hit some nice shots. That must have given him some confidence. If he plays the next match against Pakistan, he needs to spend more time at the crease," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
